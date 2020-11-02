Eagle Alpha Welcomes Natalie Aitken as Head of Corporate Vertical

 

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, announced today that Natalie Aitken, former Director of App Annie, has been appointed to Head of Corporate Vertical.

Natalie has been working in start-ups for over 15 years, helping multi-national enterprises change the way they consume and gain insights from data. Recently Natalie was running App Annie's EMEA Investor business, working with Hedge Funds, VC's and Private Equity Firms to understand the global mobile market. App Annie is a global leader in mobile app download and engagement data. In addition, Natalie has vast experience selling high value solutions to the Corporate market, with specialist industry knowledge of finance, retail, telecommunications and media at her time with Mellmo (acquired by SAP), and Qlik.

"During my time with App Annie I worked closely with the Eagle Alpha team, jointly building a go-to-market strategy in EMEA across the investor community. The value of alternative data in this industry is well established, and I am thrilled to be joining Eagle Alpha to expand this value into the corporate sector. Many global businesses are firmly on the track of being data driven; but are unaware of the breadth and depth of external data sets available globally. The exponential value that can be realised by combining internal and external data sets is just starting to be realised; and Eagle Alpha is uniquely poised to make this a reality.

"I am delighted that Natalie Aitken is joining our team. Natalie has significant experience selling data. The corporate vertical is the largest dollar opportunity for Eagle Alpha and I have every confidence that Natalie will ensure we get significant traction," said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data.

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of October 1st, 2020, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,400 datasets and hundreds of data buyers across asset management, private equity firms and corporates.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space.  To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

Contact

Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha
E: enquiries@eaglealpha.com

 



