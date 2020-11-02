 

DGAP-News Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 12:00  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability
Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

02.11.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California

Guildford, UK, November 2, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced it will start producing green hydrogen at its plant in Ontario, California, supporting the growing needs of hydrogen mobility customers in the region.

Following recent upgrades to Linde's existing plant, the company can now supply green hydrogen meeting the requirements of the California Air Resources Board and the compression requirements of the latest generation of gaseous Hydrogen Refueling Stations. With this investment, the company will be able to provide green hydrogen to fuel up to 1,600 vehicles a day and help avoid up to 50,000 MT CO2e per year.

"Linde has been safely producing and distributing hydrogen in southern California for more than 50 years. By adding green hydrogen capabilities to our Ontario site, Linde will be helping to reduce carbon emissions in California," said Armando Botello, Vice President, West Region, Linde. "We are proud to supply green hydrogen to our customers and look forward to supporting the growing needs of this important market."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 190 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

Seite 1 von 3
Linde Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme des deutschen Metallurgie-Geschäfts von ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie ...
DGAP-News: iVestos AG : Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschluss 2019
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:50 Uhr
WOCHENAUSBLICK: US-Wahl und Lockdown halten Dax in Schach
30.10.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: US-Wahl und Lockdown halten Dax in Schach
28.10.20
DGAP-News: Linde Signs Second Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
27.10.20
Linde: Wichtige Personalentscheidung
26.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kurseinbruch bei SAP nach enttäuschenden Geschäftszielen
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
26.10.20
KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Kurseinbruch bei SAP nach enttäuschenden Zielen
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
26.10.20
UBS belässt LINDE plc auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
63
die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair