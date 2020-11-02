 

Insulet Raises Awareness for Diabetes Throughout November

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced special activities to support its ongoing commitment to diabetes awareness during the month of November.

Approximately 463 million people live with diabetes worldwide and that number is expected to grow to nearly 700 million by 20451.

Insulet turns November into “YESvember” to share inspiring stories of people living with diabetes and overcoming common challenges associated with the disease. Visit the Company’s social media channels to learn more about how people with diabetes are turning “no, I can’t” into “yes, I can.”

“We understand the many obstacles faced by people with diabetes and those who care for them,” said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our innovative technology makes it possible for people with diabetes to enjoy life’s many adventures and opportunities without limitations. We’re committed to bringing attention to the diabetes community and we’re proud to showcase these positive stories throughout November.”

Kendall Simmons is a former NFL professional football player diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2003 at the start of his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Simmons, a current Omnipod System user, does not let his diabetes stand in the way of his active lifestyle.

“People with diabetes can do anything they want to do, just like anybody else. However, we have to monitor our blood sugar more closely, make adjustments in dosing, and simply be more diligent,” Simmons explained. “Omnipod makes all of that easier for me.”

For the sixth consecutive year, Petrovic will be joined by 20 members of the Insulet community to virtually ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on November 9. As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, the Company will also honor its 20th anniversary. Joining the event will be a group of global employees as well as two current Omnipod users – Simmons and Rebecca Redmond, a relative of Frederick Banting, who was the co-discoverer of insulin. Professor John Pickup, an expert in diabetes technology from the United Kingdom, will also participate as a special guest. The ceremony will be held online and can be viewed here.

29.10.20
Insulet Recognized as Global Impact Corporate Hero and Manufacturer of the Year
20.10.20
Insulet Appoints Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., to Board of Directors
05.10.20
Insulet to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020