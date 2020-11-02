Helios Technologies Reports Sequential Sales Growth and Strong Margins for Third Quarter 2020; Generates $37 million in Cash from Operations

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered excellent quarterly results with total revenue exceeding our expectations while expanding gross margins, which resulted in better-than-expected consolidated decremental adjusted operating margin of 29% * . Our businesses demonstrated their ability to quickly adjust to rapidly changing market conditions. Our disciplined execution, continued productivity improvements, and ongoing cost containment are what enabled gross margins to expand on lower volumes.”

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 26, 2020.

He continued, “We generated $36.7 million of cash in the quarter which was 44% more than the prior-year period. Our ability to generate cash enabled us to reduce net debt by over $50 million year-to-date and continue to be a consistent dividend payer over the last twenty-four years. This cash generation provides us the financial flexibility to make the acquisition we recently announced and gives us strong confidence in our ability to de-lever the balance sheet post acquisition back to our 2x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA target. We entered into a definitive agreement on October 9, 2020, to acquire Balboa Water Group for $218.5 million using cash and debt. This is an ideal fit for our Electronics segment and entirely aligns with our Vision 2025 strategy. Balboa has differentiated, proprietary controls technology which we plan to leverage and accelerate the Electronics segment’s ability to innovate and penetrate new and existing end markets.”

*Consolidated decremental adjusted operating margin is defined as the change in adjusted operating income divided by the change in sales.

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % Change Net sales $ 122.6 $ 138.0 $ (15.4) (11%) Gross profit $ 46.9 $ 52.1 $ (5.2) (10%) Gross margin 38.3% 37.8% 50 bps Operating income $ 18.3 $ 19.1 $ (0.8) (4%) Operating margin 14.9% 13.8% 110 bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 19.3% 20.4% (110) bps Net income $ 13.0 $ 12.8 $ 0.2 2% Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ - 0% Non-GAAP cash net income $ 17.0 $ 19.5 $ (2.5) (13%) Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ (0.08) (13%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.7 $ 32.6 $ (3.9) (12%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.4% 23.6% (20) bps

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain non-recurring charges) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

The majority of the change in sales reflects the impact on demand of the macro industrial softness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign currency translation impact on sales: $2.0 million

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit reflects lower sales volume while gross margin expanded 50 basis points driven by successful management of our fixed cost base and favorable product mix

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: as a percentage of sales improved 200 basis points reflecting cost containment initiatives which were partially offset by $0.1 million of acquisition costs and $0.6 million of officer transition costs

Amortization of intangible assets: $4.6 million, comparable with the prior-year period

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: was $2.7 million in the quarter lower by $1.1 million compared to the prior year period due to reduced debt balances

Effective tax rate: 20.7% compared with 17.3% in the prior year period

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and earnings per share: $13.0 million up 2% over the prior year period, and $0.40 per share flat with last year, respectively

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $0.53 compared with $0.61 last year due primarily to lower sales

Adjusted EBITDA margin: sequentially was up 80 bps to 23.4% compared with the second quarter 2020 of 22.6%

Year-to-date 2020 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change % Change Net sales $ 371.4 $ 428.7 $ (57.3) (13%) Gross profit $ 143.5 $ 164.9 $ (21.4) (13%) Gross margin 38.6% 38.5% 10 bps Operating income $ 25.0 $ 71.3 $ (46.3) (65%) Operating margin 6.7% 16.6% (990) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 19.7% 20.8% (110) bps Net income $ 8.7 $ 46.5 $ (37.8) (81%) Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 1.45 $ (1.18) (81%) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 52.7 $ 60.6 $ (7.9) (13%) Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 1.64 $ 1.89 $ (0.25) (13%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.1 $ 102.0 $ (15.9) (16%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 23.8% (60) bps

Sales

The majority of the change in sales reflects the impact on demand of the macro industrial softness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign currency translation impact on sales: ($1.8) million

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross margin improved 10 basis points on lower volume from production efficiencies and favorable product mix

SEA expenses: improved $2.2 million primarily due to cost management efforts, even after $2.4 million in officer transition costs and $0.2 million in incremental acquisition and financing-related expenses

Amortization of intangible assets: $13.3 million compared with $13.5 million in prior year

Goodwill impairment charge: $31.9 million, related to Faster’s change in market outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $3.7 million improvement to $8.6 million from reduction of approximately $50 million in net debt

Effective tax rate: 16.9%, excludes non-taxable goodwill impairment charge, down from 20.5% in prior year, included certain one-time benefits in the second quarter 2020 that reduced the year-to-date effective tax rate

Earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Earnings per share: included a $31.9 million charge for goodwill impairment, reflects impact of reduced sales volume, partially offset by cost management efforts, lower interest and one-time tax benefit

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: change is similar to the GAAP earnings per share explanation above, adjusted for amortization, goodwill impairment charge and other unusual items

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 60 basis point change reflects lower sales volume somewhat offset by effective cost management efforts and production efficiencies

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions, except per share data) Hydraulics Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 27.7 $ 43.3 $ (15.6) (36%) EMEA $ 32.1 $ 31.9 $ 0.2 1% APAC $ 38.4 $ 34.9 $ 3.5 10% Total Segment Sales $ 98.2 $ 110.1 $ (11.9) (11%) Gross Profit $ 35.5 $ 39.1 $ (3.6) (9%) Gross Margin 36.1% 35.5% 60 bps SEA Expenses $ 16.6 $ 21.2 $ (4.6) (22%) Operating Income $ 18.9 $ 17.9 $ 1.0 6% Operating Margin 19.2% 16.3% 290 bps

Third Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review

Higher sales in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (“EMEA”) and Asia/Pacific (“APAC”) regions were driven by demand from the construction and agricultural end markets; foreign currency exchange rates had a $1.9 million impact on sales

Gross margin improved 60 basis points due to favorable change in sales mix, the effectiveness of the factory consolidation of the CVT facility in Florida and savings from cost containment efforts such as over-time management, decreased usage of temporary labor and inventory and supplies costs management

Operating margin improved 290 basis points driven by some one-time expenses in the year-ago period related to restructuring and disposal of an intangible asset, as well as effective cost management efforts and production efficiencies in the current quarter

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions, except per share data) Electronics Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 21.4 $ 24.1 $ (2.7) (11%) EMEA $ 1.5 $ 2.1 $ (0.6) (29%) APAC $ 1.5 $ 1.8 $ (0.3) (17%) Total Segment Sales $ 24.4 $ 28.0 $ (3.6) (13%) Gross Profit $ 11.4 $ 13.0 $ (1.6) (12%) Gross Margin 46.8% 46.4% 40 bps SEA Expenses $ 6.7 $ 7.0 $ (0.3) (4%) Operating Income $ 4.7 $ 6.0 $ (1.3) (22%) Operating Margin 19.2% 21.4% (220) bps

Third Quarter Electronics Segment Review

Sales recovered in the third quarter compared with the trailing second quarter although year-over-year still reflects demand impacts from the pandemic as well as the intentional shift in customer base which involved removing certain contractual obligations enabling broader market penetration

Third quarter 2020 gross margin improved 40 basis points due to favorable sales mix and cost management efforts during the quarter. Cost containment measures helped to offset the impact of decremental leverage on lower volume resulting in operating income of $4.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Total debt improved to $260.4 million at September 26, 2020, from $300.4 million at December 28, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents at September 26, 2020 were $32.4 million, up $10.3 million from the end of 2019

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA reached the Companies target 2.0x at September 26, 2020. At the end of the quarter, the Company had $231.3 million available on its revolving line of credit

Net cash provided by operations was $77.0 million and $50.9 million year to date in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company generated $36.7 million of cash from operations in the current quarter up from $25.5 million in the prior-year period

Capital expenditures were $7.2 million year to date. Capital expenditure levels reflect the focus on cash preservation in light of the impact of COVID-19 on economic conditions. Given the current environment, capital expenditures in 2020 are focused on higher priority and critical projects

Balboa Water Group Acquisition

On October 12, 2020, the Company announced it had signed a definitive agreement on October 9, 2020 to acquire BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for $218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP (the “Acquisition”). Helios plans to fund the Acquisition through a combination of cash and existing and new credit facilities. Helios expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

2020 Outlook

As of November 2, 2020, the Company expects revenue to range from $485 to $495 million for the full year 2020, which incorporates expectations of typical seasonality in the fourth quarter for the Electronics segment combined with recovering order levels for the Hydraulics segment. The Company also expects Adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 22% for the full year 2020. The outlook does not include any contribution from the Acquisition.

Mr. Matosevic concluded, “The value of the diversity of our end markets, which will be further enhanced with the addition of Balboa, was demonstrated in our results this quarter. As we look farther out, we believe the successful execution of our strategy to grow through end market and geographic diversification, leading market share in niche applications and expanding product offerings will enable us to achieve our Vision 2025 goals. In fact, the Helios team is excited about the opportunities in front of us as we work to accelerate our achievements and create a stronger, scalable and more dynamic business.”

Webcast

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products. Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company’s strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the timing of completion of the Acquisition and the expected benefits and synergies from the Acquisition; (iii) the Company’s financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company’s ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) the risk that the Acquisition will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, our failure to realize the benefits expected from the Acquisition, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate the Acquisition and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers; (iii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (iv) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. “Business” and Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item IA, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release will discuss some historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating its performance. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This news release also presents forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s full 2020 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

Financial Tables Follow:

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net sales $ 122,645 $ 138,045 (11)% $ 371,422 $ 428,738 (13)% Cost of sales 75,702 85,926 (12)% 227,910 263,884 (14)% Gross profit 46,943 52,119 (10)% 143,512 164,854 (13)% Gross margin 38.3% 37.8% 38.6% 38.5% Selling, engineering and administrative expenses 24,042 24,066 (0)% 73,306 75,531 (3)% Restructuring Charges - 1,724 NM - 1,724 NM Amortization of intangible assets 4,558 4,478 2% 13,323 13,544 (2)% Goodwill impairment - - NM 31,871 - NM Loss on disposal of intangible asset - 2,713 NM - 2,713 NM Operating income 18,343 19,138 (4)% 25,012 71,342 (65)% Operating margin 14.9% 13.8% 6.7% 16.6% Interest expense, net 2,730 3,790 (28)% 8,572 12,223 (30)% Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net (727) 30 NM (319) 92 NM Miscellaneous income, net (9) (72) (88)% (85) (122) (30)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13) (72) (82)% (47) 703 NM Income before income taxes 16,362 15,462 6% 16,891 58,446 (71)% Income tax provision 3,380 2,671 27% 8,224 11,986 (31)% Net income $ 12,982 $ 12,791 1% $ 8,667 $ 46,460 (81)% Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 -% $ 0.27 $ 1.45 (81)% Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,095 32,027 32,079 32,006 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 NM = Not meaningful

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) September 26, December 28, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,444 $ 22,123 Restricted cash 38 39 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,459 and $1,131 71,585 66,677 Inventories, net 77,641 85,195 Income taxes receivable 5,553 3,196 Other current assets 16,729 15,359 Total current assets 203,990 192,589 Property, plant and equipment, net 139,318 145,854 Deferred income taxes 6,843 5,803 Goodwill 354,744 377,569 Other intangible assets, net 289,667 294,651 Other assets 4,603 5,285 Total assets $ 999,165 $ 1,021,751 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,347 $ 29,730 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,473 16,898 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 13,222 13,549 Current portion of contingent consideration - 828 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net 11,808 7,623 Dividends payable 2,890 2,884 Income taxes payable 8,676 4,941 Total current liabilities 86,416 76,453 Revolving lines of credit 168,398 208,708 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 80,149 84,062 Deferred income taxes 49,434 49,290 Other noncurrent liabilities 26,952 25,602 Total liabilities 411,349 444,115 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized, 32,096 and 32,047 shares issued and outstanding 32 32 Capital in excess of par value 369,510 365,310 Retained earnings 267,660 267,658 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,386 ) (55,364 ) Total shareholders’ equity 587,816 577,636 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 999,165 $ 1,021,751

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,667 $ 46,460 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,805 26,006 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (32 ) 2,793 Goodwill impairment 31,871 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,830 4,058 Amortization of debt issuance costs 537 545 Benefit for deferred income taxes (2,937 ) (1,381 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (47 ) 630 Forward contract losses (gains), net 2,513 (3,973 ) Net investment hedge loss 164 - Other, net 1,202 1,304 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (4,685 ) (6,533 ) Inventories 7,776 (6,674 ) Income taxes receivable (2,874 ) (1,598 ) Other current assets (1,382 ) (3,448 ) Other assets 2,613 1,259 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 1,387 (5,046 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 955 6,249 Income taxes payable 3,548 3,363 Other noncurrent liabilities (1,884 ) (2,386 ) Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value - (10,731 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,027 50,897 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,155 ) (19,584 ) Proceeds from dispositions of equipment 103 124 Cash settlement of forward contracts (1,742 ) 2,256 Software development costs (227 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (9,021 ) (17,204 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 11,000 107,814 Repayment of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (55,609 ) (135,750 ) Borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt 5,812 - Repayment of borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt (5,905 ) (4,188 ) Proceeds from stock issued 1,027 1,252 Dividends to shareholders (8,660 ) (8,641 ) Payment of contingent consideration liability (830 ) (7,064 ) Other financing activities (1,107 ) (1,370 ) Net cash used in financing activities (54,272 ) (47,947 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,414 ) 4,482 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,320 (9,772 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 22,162 23,515 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 32,482 $ 13,743

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales: Hydraulics $ 98,206 $ 110,089 $ 304,113 $ 340,262 Electronics 24,439 27,956 67,309 88,476 Consolidated $ 122,645 $ 138,045 $ 371,422 $ 428,738 Gross profit and margin: Hydraulics $ 35,547 $ 39,112 $ 112,695 $ 124,153 36.2% 35.5% 37.1% 36.5% Electronics 11,396 13,007 30,817 40,701 46.8% 46.4% 45.7% 46.0% Consolidated $ 46,943 $ 52,119 $ 143,512 $ 164,854 38.3% 37.8% 38.6% 38.5% Operating income and margin: Hydraulics $ 18,942 $ 17,867 $ 62,413 $ 65,752 19.2% 16.3% 20.5% 19.3% Electronics 4,683 5,977 10,400 18,977 19.2% 21.4% 15.5% 21.5% Corporate and other (5,282) (4,706) (47,801) (13,387) Consolidated $ 18,343 $ 19,138 $ 25,012 $ 71,342 14.9% 13.8% 6.7% 16.6%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change y/y Q2 % Change y/y Q3 % Change y/y YTD 2020 % Change y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 37.3 (10%) $ 34.2 (17%) $ 27.7 (36%) $ 99.4 (21%) Electronics 21.6 (17%) 13.4 (50%) 21.4 (11%) 56.4 (26%) Consol. Americas 58.9 (13%) 47.6 (30%) 49.1 (27%) 155.8 (23%) % of total 45% 40% 40% 42% EMEA: Hydraulics 33.5 (20%) 31.2 (15%) 32.1 1% 96.7 (12%) Electronics 2.5 0% 1.9 6% 1.5 (29%) 5.9 (8%) Consol. EMEA 36.0 (19%) 33.1 (14%) 33.6 (1%) 102.6 (12%) % of total 28% 28% 27% 28% APAC: Hydraulics $ 33.0 (0%) $ 36.7 3% $ 38.4 10% $ 108.0 4% Electronics 1.6 (11%) 1.9 12% 1.5 (17%) 5.0 (6%) Consol. APAC 34.6 (1%) 38.6 3% 39.9 9% 113.0 4% % of total 27% 32% 33% 30% Total $ 129.5 (12%) $ 119.3 (17%) $ 122.6 (11%) $ 371.4 (13%) 2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change y/y Q2 % Change y/y Q3 % Change y/y YTD 2019 % Change y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 41.6 58% $ 41.2 4% $ 43.3 13% $ 126.1 21% Electronics 26.1 (13%) 26.6 (5%) 24.0 (12%) 76.7 (10%) Consol. Americas 67.7 20% 67.8 0% 67.3 2% 202.8 7% % of total 46% 47% 49% 47% EMEA: Hydraulics 41.8 113% 36.8 (9%) 31.9 (8%) 110.5 17% Electronics 2.5 (7%) 1.8 (33%) 2.1 (22%) 6.4 (21%) Consol. EMEA 44.3 99% 38.6 (11%) 34.0 (9%) 116.9 14% % of total 30% 27% 25% 27% APAC: Hydraulics 33.1 99% 35.7 53% 34.9 12% 103.7 46% Electronics 1.8 (5%) 1.7 (15%) 1.8 13% 5.3 (4%) Consol. APAC 34.9 89% 37.4 47% 36.7 12% 109.0 42% % of total 24% 26% 26% 26% Total $ 146.9 51% $ 143.8 6% $ 138.0 2% $ 428.7 16%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating income $ 18,343 $ 19,138 $ 25,012 $ 71,342 Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets 4,558 4,458 13,323 13,403 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 101 - 176 11 Restructuring charges 64 1,724 361 1,724 CEO and officer transition costs 622 - 2,431 - Loss on disposal of intangible asset - 2,713 - 2,713 Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Other - 127 - 127 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 23,688 $ 28,160 $ 73,174 $ 89,320 GAAP operating margin 14.9% 13.8% 6.7% 16.6% Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin 19.3% 20.4% 19.7% 20.8%

Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, September 26, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income $ 12,982 $ 12,791 $ 8,667 $ 46,460 $ 22,476 Interest expense, net 2,730 3,790 8,572 12,223 11,736 Income tax provision 3,380 2,671 8,224 11,986 11,276 Depreciation and amortization 8,784 8,811 25,805 26,006 35,014 EBITDA 27,876 28,063 51,268 96,675 80,502 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 101 - 176 11 175 Restructuring charges 64 1,724 361 1,724 362 CEO and officer transition costs 622 - 2,431 - 2,431 Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - 31,871 Loss on disposal of intangible asset - 2,713 - 2,713 - Other - 127 - 127 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13) (72) (47) 703 (98) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,650 $ 32,555 $ 86,060 $ 101,953 $ 115,243 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.4% 23.6% 23.2% 23.8% 23.2%

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Cash Net Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 12,982 $ 12,791 $ 8,667 $ 46,460 Amortization of intangible assets 4,558 4,478 13,323 13,544 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 101 - 176 11 Restructuring charges 64 1,724 361 1,724 CEO and officer transition costs 622 - 2,431 - Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13) (72) (47) 703 Loss on disposal of intangible asset - 2,713 - 2,713 Other - 127 - 127 Tax effect of above (1,333) (2,243) (4,061) (4,706) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 16,981 $ 19,518 $ 52,721 $ 60,576 Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 1.64 $ 1.89

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 26, 2020 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net $ 11,808 Revolving lines of credit 168,398 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 80,149 Total debt 260,355 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 32,444 Net debt $ 227,911 Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended September 26, 2020 $ 115,243 Ratio of net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA 2.0

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are important for investors and other readers of Helios’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

