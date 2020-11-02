Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - - Experienced French retail specialist to head

EMD's Branded Products Department



- Thanks to its newcomer, EMD extends further its expertise in strategic

cooperation with the A-Brand industry



- Deeper focus on partnership with the industry and retailers







personnel strength: Eric Lemercier (49) joined the Branded Products Department

as Director Business Development at the European Marketing Distribution AG in

Pfäffikon, Switzerland.



Eric Lemercier previously held senior management positions at

Intermarché in France, also worked for leading retail players in Europe. He has

been Managing Director of the International Agreements Department at Agenor for

many years. The last 4 years he was a reputed consultant at GloBuyOne in Geneva,

Switzerland, advising Industry and retailers worldwide. He has extensive

expertise in the cooperation in international on-top agreements and global

partnerships with the Industry.



At EMD, Eric Lemercier heads the team of Peter Arnolds and Jürgen Barthelmä,

working both very successfully since many years as Directors Branded Products

for EMD. In the context of the continuous growth strategy, EMD invests in the

development of new services such as data sharing, sustainability and strategic

cooperation.



Eric Lemercier on his new role: "EMD's platform offers to our suppliers

increasing opportunities to develop their business with our members. The growth

in the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model".



About EMD



European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,

has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading

associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries

in Europe, Oceania and Asia.



The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the

following markets:





Australia: Woolworths Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Austria: MARKANT Österreich Poland: Kaufland

Bulgaria: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort

Croatia: Kaufland Romania: Kaufland

Czech Republic: MARKANT Russia: Lenta

Denmark: Dagrofa Sweden: Axfood

Germany: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT

Italy: ESD Italia Slovakia: MARKANT

New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths) Spain: Euromadi

Netherlands: Superunie South Korea: Homeplus





For further information:



Rosmanith & Rosmanith

The Art of Communication

Uwe Rosmanith

Unter den Eichen 7

D-65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49 171 9706644

mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110039/4750790

OTS: EMD AG





The leading European purchasing and marketing alliance EMD increases itspersonnel strength: Eric Lemercier (49) joined the Branded Products Departmentas Director Business Development at the European Marketing Distribution AG inPfäffikon, Switzerland.Eric Lemercier previously held senior management positions at Carrefour andIntermarché in France, also worked for leading retail players in Europe. He hasbeen Managing Director of the International Agreements Department at Agenor formany years. The last 4 years he was a reputed consultant at GloBuyOne in Geneva,Switzerland, advising Industry and retailers worldwide. He has extensiveexpertise in the cooperation in international on-top agreements and globalpartnerships with the Industry.At EMD, Eric Lemercier heads the team of Peter Arnolds and Jürgen Barthelmä,working both very successfully since many years as Directors Branded Productsfor EMD. In the context of the continuous growth strategy, EMD invests in thedevelopment of new services such as data sharing, sustainability and strategiccooperation.Eric Lemercier on his new role: "EMD's platform offers to our suppliersincreasing opportunities to develop their business with our members. The growthin the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model".About EMDEuropean Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner forFast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leadingassociated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countriesin Europe, Oceania and Asia.The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in thefollowing markets:Australia: Woolworths Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppenAustria: MARKANT Österreich Poland: KauflandBulgaria: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPortCroatia: Kaufland Romania: KauflandCzech Republic: MARKANT Russia: LentaDenmark: Dagrofa Sweden: AxfoodGermany: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANTItaly: ESD Italia Slovakia: MARKANTNew Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths) Spain: EuromadiNetherlands: Superunie South Korea: HomeplusFor further information:Rosmanith & RosmanithThe Art of CommunicationUwe RosmanithUnter den Eichen 7D-65195 WiesbadenPhone: +49 171 9706644mailto:uwe@rosmanith.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110039/4750790OTS: EMD AG