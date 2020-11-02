EMD Eric Lemercier appointed director Business Development (FOTO)
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - - Experienced French retail specialist to head
EMD's Branded Products Department
- Thanks to its newcomer, EMD extends further its expertise in strategic
cooperation with the A-Brand industry
- Deeper focus on partnership with the industry and retailers
EMD's Branded Products Department
- Thanks to its newcomer, EMD extends further its expertise in strategic
cooperation with the A-Brand industry
- Deeper focus on partnership with the industry and retailers
The leading European purchasing and marketing alliance EMD increases its
personnel strength: Eric Lemercier (49) joined the Branded Products Department
as Director Business Development at the European Marketing Distribution AG in
Pfäffikon, Switzerland.
Eric Lemercier previously held senior management positions at Carrefour and
Intermarché in France, also worked for leading retail players in Europe. He has
been Managing Director of the International Agreements Department at Agenor for
many years. The last 4 years he was a reputed consultant at GloBuyOne in Geneva,
Switzerland, advising Industry and retailers worldwide. He has extensive
expertise in the cooperation in international on-top agreements and global
partnerships with the Industry.
At EMD, Eric Lemercier heads the team of Peter Arnolds and Jürgen Barthelmä,
working both very successfully since many years as Directors Branded Products
for EMD. In the context of the continuous growth strategy, EMD invests in the
development of new services such as data sharing, sustainability and strategic
cooperation.
Eric Lemercier on his new role: "EMD's platform offers to our suppliers
increasing opportunities to develop their business with our members. The growth
in the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model".
About EMD
European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,
has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading
associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries
in Europe, Oceania and Asia.
The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:
Australia: Woolworths Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Austria: MARKANT Österreich Poland: Kaufland
Bulgaria: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort
Croatia: Kaufland Romania: Kaufland
Czech Republic: MARKANT Russia: Lenta
Denmark: Dagrofa Sweden: Axfood
Germany: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT
Italy: ESD Italia Slovakia: MARKANT
New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths) Spain: Euromadi
Netherlands: Superunie South Korea: Homeplus
For further information:
Rosmanith & Rosmanith
The Art of Communication
Uwe Rosmanith
Unter den Eichen 7
D-65195 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110039/4750790
OTS: EMD AG
