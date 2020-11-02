 

EMD Eric Lemercier appointed director Business Development (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
02.11.2020, 12:10  |  42   |   |   
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - - Experienced French retail specialist to head
EMD's Branded Products Department

- Thanks to its newcomer, EMD extends further its expertise in strategic
cooperation with the A-Brand industry

- Deeper focus on partnership with the industry and retailers

The leading European purchasing and marketing alliance EMD increases its
personnel strength: Eric Lemercier (49) joined the Branded Products Department
as Director Business Development at the European Marketing Distribution AG in
Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

Eric Lemercier previously held senior management positions at Carrefour and
Intermarché in France, also worked for leading retail players in Europe. He has
been Managing Director of the International Agreements Department at Agenor for
many years. The last 4 years he was a reputed consultant at GloBuyOne in Geneva,
Switzerland, advising Industry and retailers worldwide. He has extensive
expertise in the cooperation in international on-top agreements and global
partnerships with the Industry.

At EMD, Eric Lemercier heads the team of Peter Arnolds and Jürgen Barthelmä,
working both very successfully since many years as Directors Branded Products
for EMD. In the context of the continuous growth strategy, EMD invests in the
development of new services such as data sharing, sustainability and strategic
cooperation.

Eric Lemercier on his new role: "EMD's platform offers to our suppliers
increasing opportunities to develop their business with our members. The growth
in the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model".

About EMD

European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland,
has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading
associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries
in Europe, Oceania and Asia.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:


Australia: Woolworths Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Austria: MARKANT Österreich Poland: Kaufland
Bulgaria: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort
Croatia: Kaufland Romania: Kaufland
Czech Republic: MARKANT Russia: Lenta
Denmark: Dagrofa Sweden: Axfood
Germany: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT
Italy: ESD Italia Slovakia: MARKANT
New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths) Spain: Euromadi
Netherlands: Superunie South Korea: Homeplus


For further information:

Rosmanith & Rosmanith
The Art of Communication
Uwe Rosmanith
Unter den Eichen 7
D-65195 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110039/4750790
OTS: EMD AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Der Kampf um die beste Konsole: Wie sinnvoll sind Abo-Modelle für Xbox & Co.?
Der BVMW trauert um seinen Präsidenten Mario Ohoven
NRW-Konzerne setzen im Zusammenhang mit Lockdown wieder mehr auf Homeoffice
Union, SPD und Grüne lehnen neue Pauschale fürs Homeoffice ab
Kfz-Versicherung: Einzelne Tarifmerkmale beeinflussen den Preis (FOTO)
Jahr 2030: Mehr über 65-Jährige als unter 20-Jährige im Erwerbsleben / Demografische ...
Henkel, Evonik und Vodafone unterstützen Corona-Kurs der Politik / Metro kritisch
Kommentar Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu BER
Ökonom Felbermayr: "Lockdown wird teurer, als er sein müsste"
Woche der Vereinbarkeit 2020: Teams von morgen - Heterogener und schlagkräftiger?!
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Grüne Revolution - Milliarden Insekten, Spinnentiere und Milben sorgen in Andalusien für ...
Gemeinsame Erklärung BDI/Confindustria: "Der Brennerkorridor droht als Lebensader des EU-Binnenmarkts immer weiter zu verengen"
Abgasskandal: Das ist aktuell wichtig
Mitsubishi Power liefert erste Festoxid-Brennstoffzelle nach Europa / Hocheffiziente Anlage wird ...
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:50 Uhr
ALDI setzt sich für mehr Tierwohl in der Hühnerhaltung ein (FOTO)
12:47 Uhr
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
12:46 Uhr
Politik: Corona-Warn-App soll mehrere Updates bekommen
12:46 Uhr
Politik: Gabriel hält Debatte um US-Politik für "überzogen"
12:45 Uhr
Annovis Bio CEO to Present at Meridian Clinical Trials Summit
12:45 Uhr
US Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings
12:45 Uhr
IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
12:45 Uhr
The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
12:45 Uhr
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution
12:45 Uhr
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth