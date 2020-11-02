 

DGAP-News Commerzbank completes full takeover of comdirect

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 12:21  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Squeeze Out
Commerzbank completes full takeover of comdirect

02.11.2020 / 12:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commerzbank has successfully completed the full takeover of comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft ("comdirect"). Today, on 2 November 2020, the merger was entered in the Commercial Register of Commerzbank and therefore became effective. This brings the independence and stock-market listing of comdirect formally to an end. The shares of the remaining comdirect minority shareholders will be transferred to Commerzbank in return for a cash compensation of €12.75 per share within the next few days.

Following the merger, Commerzbank and comdirect will initially continue to operate their service offering as before. However, the aim is to merge and expand the offerings of the two banks. The new joint business model still needs to be defined and negotiated with the employee representatives. The previous comdirect locations Quickborn and Rostock will be retained. All employment relationships of comdirect employees that existed on the date of the merger are transferred to Commerzbank.

*****

Press contact
Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986
Gunnar Meyer +49 69 136-27298

*****

About Commerzbank
Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in Poland is an innovative digital bank. The integration of comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of one of Germany's most advanced online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level. The Bank serves around 11.6 million private and small-business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2019, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of €8.6 billion with approximately 48,500 employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Commerzbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme des deutschen Metallurgie-Geschäfts von ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie ...
DGAP-News: iVestos AG : Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschluss 2019
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank schließt Komplettübernahme der comdirect ab (deutsch)
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Commerzbank schließt Komplettübernahme der comdirect ab
05:50 Uhr
WOCHENAUSBLICK: US-Wahl und Lockdown halten Dax in Schach
01.11.20
Bürgerbewegung 'Finanzwende' kritisiert Höhe der Dispozinsen
30.10.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: US-Wahl und Lockdown halten Dax in Schach
29.10.20
Umfrage: Onlinebanking legt weiter zu
28.10.20
Kampf gegen steigende Corona-Zahlen - Sorgen um die Konjunktur
28.10.20
Deutsche Bank: Starke Quartalszahlen verpuffen (weitgehend)
28.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger honorieren Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
27.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Washtec sehr schwach - Commerzbank sieht Ziele in Gefahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
169.041
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi
16.06.20
2
Sondermeldung zur Commerzbank Aktie: Anleger sind in Zugzwang!
08.06.20
2
Reaktion vor Schluss-Gong? Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für Commerzbank Anleger (aktuelle Me