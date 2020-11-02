Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprise Service Management Café, part of
Infosys Cobalt, and built on ServiceNow platform, recognized for expediting
time-to-market
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix®
Assessment 2021. Leaders are defined as service providers who have demonstrated
ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the
entire portfolio of ServiceNow offerings and a strong focus on talent. They are
heavily invested in co-developing industry and/or function specific solutions on
ServiceNow, have acquired niche ServiceNow partners and have high buyer
satisfaction for delivering ServiceNow engagements.
Infosys was recognized for delivering value from the Enterprise Service
Management Café, a part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , on ServiceNow platform to
expedite time-to-market. The report also highlights Infosys' ability to
effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum for ServiceNow
services.
Everest Group assessed 20 leading ServiceNow service providers through a
multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities
spread across Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance and support services.
The report highlighted Infosys' strengths in the following areas:
- Infosys has built a strong suite of IP tools and accelerators, such as
Enterprise Service Management Café, on ServiceNow platform to expedite
time-to-market
- It is a ServiceNow Elite Partner; its global award and regional award for
Americas from ServiceNow highlight its global delivery capabilities
- Infosys has credible end-to-end transformational proof-points for ServiceNow
services across the entire product
- Clients can benefit from Infosys' proven track record of delivery excellence
reflected in its relatively higher CSAT score than peers for the last one year
- The market acknowledges technical and domain expertise - broad understanding
of the IT landscape, expertise in ServiceNow, and business-specific
understanding - as its key strengths
- Infosys has a spread of ServiceNow services across buyer segments, which
emphasizes its ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer
spectrum
Infosys' pre-built ServiceNow suite of offerings - Infosys Enterprise Service
Management Café, (https://www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformation/ser
vice-offerings/enterprise-service-management-cafe.html) is an AI-powered plug
