Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprise Service Management Café, part of

Infosys Cobalt, and built on ServiceNow platform, recognized for expediting

time-to-market



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has

been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix®

Assessment 2021. Leaders are defined as service providers who have demonstrated

ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the

entire portfolio of ServiceNow offerings and a strong focus on talent. They are

heavily invested in co-developing industry and/or function specific solutions on

ServiceNow, have acquired niche ServiceNow partners and have high buyer

satisfaction for delivering ServiceNow engagements.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Infosys was recognized for delivering value from the Enterprise ServiceManagement Café, a part of Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , on ServiceNow platform toexpedite time-to-market. The report also highlights Infosys' ability toeffectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum for ServiceNowservices.Everest Group assessed 20 leading ServiceNow service providers through amulti-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilitiesspread across Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance and support services.The report highlighted Infosys' strengths in the following areas:- Infosys has built a strong suite of IP tools and accelerators, such asEnterprise Service Management Café, on ServiceNow platform to expeditetime-to-market- It is a ServiceNow Elite Partner; its global award and regional award forAmericas from ServiceNow highlight its global delivery capabilities- Infosys has credible end-to-end transformational proof-points for ServiceNowservices across the entire product- Clients can benefit from Infosys' proven track record of delivery excellencereflected in its relatively higher CSAT score than peers for the last one year- The market acknowledges technical and domain expertise - broad understandingof the IT landscape, expertise in ServiceNow, and business-specificunderstanding - as its key strengths- Infosys has a spread of ServiceNow services across buyer segments, whichemphasizes its ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyerspectrumInfosys' pre-built ServiceNow suite of offerings - Infosys Enterprise ServiceManagement Café, (https://www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformation/service-offerings/enterprise-service-management-cafe.html) is an AI-powered plug