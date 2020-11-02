QPR Software has concluded co-determination negotiations

QPR Software Plc, Inside information, November 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM





Co-determination negotiations in QPR Software Plc and its subsidiary QPR Services Oy regarding temporary part-time lay-offs have been concluded. Negotiations were initiated, because there was a need to adjust operations in the circumstances caused by COVID-19.

Altogether 65 employees were included in co-determination negotiations and these negotiations led to 60 temporary part-time lay-offs. The lay-offs will be fully concluded by the end of April 2021.