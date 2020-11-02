 

DGAP-DD GIEAG Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): Pferschy

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GIEAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
9676007I0L7VU8DAH762 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005492276

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of a total of 30,000 shares in GIEAG Immobilien AG (disposal)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.11.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GIEAG Immobilien AG
Oettingenstrasse 35
80538 München
Germany
Internet: www.gieag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63375  02.11.2020 

