 

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. Announces 200 Patients Enrolled in Its Phase 2 CALVID-1 Trial of IMU-838 for the Treatment of Moderate COVID-19, Allowing for Main Phase 2 Efficacy Analysis to Proceed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Study
Immunic, Inc. Announces 200 Patients Enrolled in Its Phase 2 CALVID-1 Trial of IMU-838 for the Treatment of Moderate COVID-19, Allowing for Main Phase 2 Efficacy Analysis to Proceed

02.11.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. Announces 200 Patients Enrolled in Its Phase 2 CALVID-1 Trial of IMU-838 for the Treatment of Moderate COVID-19, Allowing for Main Phase 2 Efficacy Analysis to Proceed

- Top-Line Data Expected in Q1 2021 -

NEW YORK, November 2, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company has enrolled and randomized 200 patients, pre-specified in the protocol as sufficient to perform the main efficacy analysis of the phase 2 part of the CALVID-1 trial for its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in hospitalized patients with moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The aim of the CALVID-1 trial is to investigate IMU-838 as an oral treatment option for moderate COVID-19 and to support potential use of IMU-838 as a treatment for current and potential future viral pandemic threats. The trial is being conducted under an investigational new drug application granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration using a single global protocol with clinical sites in the United States, Germany and a range of other European countries.

The current part of CALVID-1 is defined as a phase 2 proof-of-activity trial. As per the protocol, approximately 200 patients were to be included in order to perform a main efficacy analysis which will be used, in consultation between Immunic and an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), to assess clinical activity of IMU-838 in moderate COVID-19 based on pre-defined criteria. No formal statistical analysis was pre-specified for this main analysis and all endpoints will be analyzed descriptively. Enrollment continues while the analysis is being prepared. Apart from assessing the clinical activity of IMU-838, the main analysis of the phase 2 part of the CALVID-1 trial may also be used for sample size determination, endpoint selection and potential other trial adjustments in order to continue with a confirmatory phase 3 trial, if such continuation is warranted. The final design of the phase 3 portion will be submitted as a protocol amendment to regulatory authorities.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme des deutschen Metallurgie-Geschäfts von ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the German Metallurgie ...
DGAP-News: iVestos AG : Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschluss 2019
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Rating agency confirms solid financial profile, affirms BB- rating and ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...