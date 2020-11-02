Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November:

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference : fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:40 am ET.

: fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:40 am ET. Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference : fireside chat on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:05 pm ET.

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.