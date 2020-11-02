 

Radian’s Everyday Heroes Campaign Exceeds Fundraising Goal for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation

02.11.2020, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Opens Doors Foundation will receive $166,140 as a result of Radian’s Everyday Heroes Campaign, which encouraged people to donate to the Foundation while sharing the story of someone in their lives who is making a positive impact.

Highlights from Radian’s Everyday Heroes Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

Everyday Heroes Campaign participants donated more than $56,000, 225% of the $25,000 fundraising goal set by the company. Radian had pledged to match donations one-to-one, but as a result of the overwhelming response from donors, as well as the company’s commitment to increasing support for important nonprofit organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it opted for a two-to-one match for each contribution. Radian and The Opens Doors Foundation share a common mission of enabling and protecting homeownership, as the Foundation helps families with critically ill or injured children stay in their homes while their children are in treatment.

“So many people stepped up to support the Opens Doors Foundation at such a critical time, and we can’t thank them enough,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “That’s why, in recognition of their generosity, and in honor of all the amazing Everyday Heroes they celebrated with their pledges, we are doubling our planned match of their contributions.”

All funds raised as part of the Everyday Heroes Challenge will support the Opens Doors Home Grant program, which makes mortgage and rental assistance payment grants to parents and guardians with critically ill or injured children, allowing them to take the time they need to spend precious time together without jeopardizing their homes.

The Everyday Heroes website features supporters sharing stories about the people they chose to celebrate, including Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated ‘Five for Fighting’ singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, who recorded a video honoring his hero, Martin. Last week Five for Fighting’s Ondrasik was the featured artist at “Concert MBA: A Backstage Pass,” an Opens Doors benefit event that took place as part of the MBA's virtual Annual Convention & Expo 2020.

Radian is a longstanding supporter of the Opens Doors Foundation. Last year the company helped the Foundation launch an alliance with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. For 10 years Radian has also been a lead sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the Opens Doors foundation that has brought artists including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, and Sheryl Crow to the Annual MBA Convention.

This year Radian implemented a number of initiatives to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including doubling its matching gift program for employees and passing some of the savings from reduced travel and entertainment expenses on to organizations supporting essential workers such as the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Gary Sinise Foundation and UNICEF USA.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

