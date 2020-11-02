 

NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Technology Leader in the 2020 Quadrant Knowledge Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall global Technology Leader in its report titled “SPARK Matrix: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring, 2020”. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report, which provided competitive analysis and a ranking of 9 global trade surveillance vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, scored NICE Actimize highest across Technology Excellence and Customer Impact performance metrics.

The Quadrant Knowledge report, in positioning NICE Actimize and its SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite as the leader, cited numerous strengths, noting, “NICE Actimize product strategy and roadmap is centered around the themes of complete coverage, precision detection, and intelligent investigations. The company is making continued investment in AI and customer-enabled, self-development tools for both traditional and ML-based models. With the focus on providing proactive surveillance, the company continues to enhance its automation capability by leveraging AI & expert user feedbacks and shares the knowledge with its customers via federated learning.”

The report also stated, “The company also offers advanced machine learning and anomaly detection to identify real risks and help organizations to significantly reduce false positives. NICE Actimize’s capability to provide data integration with over 150 real-time data feeds and ingest third-party data is also among the key differentiators. Additionally, the company's industry-leading integrated case management capability is widely recognized amongst its customers.”

“Driven by complex regulatory compliance and increasing instances of market abuse, vendors are offering holistic Trade Surveillance & Monitoring solutions with 360-degree surveillance,” explained Maria Gonsalves, Senior Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “These trade surveillance solutions monitor & analyze transactions, communications, and behavioral patterns to provide enhanced detection and comprehensive investigations. The 360-degree approach to Trade Surveillance & Monitoring increases true positives, decreases false positives, and enables firms to better identify patterns within trade surveillance. Demand for robust trade surveillance solutions that gather data from all different channels such as trade and order data, social networking sites data, voice communications and behavioral data is increasing rapidly. NICE Actimize is a clear leader in delivering these capabilities.”

