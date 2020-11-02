 

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join Post-combination Company

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC, SRACU, SRACW) (“Stable Road”) and Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”), a commercial space company offering in-space infrastructure services, today announced that Chris Hadfield, David Siminoff, and Vince Deno will join the Board of Directors of the combined company that will result from the previously announced combination of Stable Road, a special purpose acquisition company, and Momentus. The appointments are contingent upon approval by Stable Road’s stockholders and the expected completion of the pending business combination that would result in Momentus becoming the first publicly listed space infrastructure company.

“We are very excited about the prospect of welcoming Chris Hadfield, David Siminoff, and Vince Deno to the Board of Directors,” said Mikhail Kokorich, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. “Chris is among the most knowledgeable and well-known figures in space exploration, a decorated astronaut with a career that spans NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, and the International Space Station. We know he will make an excellent addition to our Board, and we look forward to benefiting from his counsel and support. His enormous technical and practical experience in space robotics, orbital stations and human operations in space will be great assets as we position Momentus to offer transfer and service vehicles as well as in-orbit logistics nodes and propellant depots.”

Mr. Kokorich continued, “We are also extremely pleased with the opportunity to welcome David Siminoff and Vince Deno to our Board of Directors. David has a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, investor, and board member with numerous high profile technology companies, and we look forward to having his vast experience and industry expertise on our side. Vince is a technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist, and has extensive experience in the aerospace and defense industry, including more than a decade at Millennium Space Systems where he held various positions including President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. We view his experience with small satellite or ‘smallsat’ development as highly relevant to Momentus’ mission and we look forward to leveraging his extensive industry knowledge and counsel.”

