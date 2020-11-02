Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced four additions to its clinical, formulations and commercialization leadership teams: Judith (“Judi”) Ng-Cashin, M.D., is EVP and Chief Medical Officer; John Kimmet, is EVP, Oncology and Acute Care Marketing; Valentin R. Curt, M.D. is SVP, Clinical Drug Development; and Gaozhong Zhu, Ph.D., is SVP, Pharmaceutical Development. Dr. Ng-Cashin, Mr. Kimmet, Dr. Curt, and Dr. Zhu will report to David Pernock, Eagle’s President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, on October 29, 2020, Brian Cahill, Eagle’s VP, Finance, was promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Pete Meyers, Eagle’s former Chief Financial Officer, left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Eagle’s executive team is now comprised of Scott Tarriff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; David Pernock, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer; Daniel O’Connor, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Corporate Development; Michael Moran, Executive Vice President, Sales, Business Development and Government Affairs; Michael Cordera, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer; Judith (“Judi”) Ng-Cashin, M.D., EVP and Chief Medical Officer; and John Kimmet, EVP, Oncology and Acute Care Marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome Judi, John, Valentin, and Gaozhong to the Eagle team. As we strive to advance our programs through the clinical phase and ultimately to the market, we believe we have significantly strengthened our team with the necessary expertise to offer us the best opportunity for near- and long-term success. These new additions, along with our current strong team, provides us with highly focused and experienced individuals to enable us to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead. David Pernock, our President and Chief Operating Officer, continues to be instrumental in providing direction, expertise and leadership; he will coordinate and be responsible for many of the activities of the expanded executive team. Lastly, I would like to congratulate Brian Cahill on his new role and thank Pete Meyers for his many contributions to the Company. With this leadership team in place, we are confident that we are now in the best possible position to execute our strategy and drive future growth,” stated Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.