 

Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of zero emission hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, will announce 2020 third quarter results on November 9, 2020.

In conjunction with the issued results, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast.

Join the call:
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 10:00 am ET
Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851
Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1395939&tp_key=89cb6e7 ...

The webcast can also be accessed at www.plugpower.com, selecting the conference call link on the home page. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.        

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 35,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Media Contact
Teal Vivacqua Hoyos
media@plugpower.com

Plug Power Investor Relations Contact
Roberto Friedlander
investors@plugpower.com

SOURCE: PLUG POWER


