GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“ GURU ” or the “ Company ”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the start of trading of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “ TSX ”), under the symbol “GURU”.

Prior to the TSX stock listing, the Company closed its $34.5 million financing on September 30, 2020, and its reverse takeover transaction with Mira X Acquisition Corp. on October 29, 2020, allowing it to trade today on Canada’s premier stock exchange.

“We are excited to begin this new adventure as a Canadian public company with a strong financial position, a proven strategy and a passionate team to execute our plan to expand across Canada and in the U.S.,” said Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of GURU.

“GURU has established a meaningful brand and fast-growing market position in our home market of Quebec, which we aim to grow further in the coming years. We have also successfully grown our market share in larger markets and multiple sales channels where there is a growing appetite for organic, plant-based alternatives. With a significant Canadian and U.S. market opportunity and a proven go-to-market strategy, the future bodes well for GURU as we replicate our Quebec success to other jurisdictions and aim to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

In preparation for this first day of trading, GURU has launched an investor website and presentation that provide present and future investors with a complete picture of this new investment opportunity. The website and presentation can both be found at https://investors.guruenergy.com.

About GURU

GURU (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.guruenergy.com.