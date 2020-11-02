Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Marie Wikström Lindholm to its Executive Leadership Team

2 November 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announces that Marie Wikström Lindholm, PhD, previously VP Head of Technology Innovation, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Molecular Design and member of the Silence Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately. Dr. Lindholm will continue reporting to Silence’s Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Giles Campion.

Dr. Lindholm joined Silence in December 2017 and has been responsible for building and leading a skilled team at Silence focusing on fine-tuning the design of Silence’s proprietary GalNAc-conjugated siRNA technology and exploring siRNA delivery outside the hepatocyte (liver cell).

Dr. Lindholm has more than 13 years’ experience with oligonucleotide therapeutics, starting with Santaris Pharma A/S, Denmark, working on locked nucleic acid (LNA) oligonucleotide drug discovery from molecule design through in vitro screening, in vivo activity and metabolism studies, and finally a role as lipid metabolism expert. When Santaris was acquired by Roche in 2014, Dr. Lindholm was appointed Expert Scientist in Discovery Technology and Head of Targeted Delivery of oligonucleotide conjugates. She was also scientific coordinator for the LNA work in two large EU-funded FP7 programs (AtheroBCell and AtheroFlux).

Before the transition to industry, Dr. Lindholm had an international academic career in experimental cardiovascular research starting with a PhD from Uppsala University. She has authored over 60 patents and peer-reviewed scientific publications, many in the fields of oligonucleotide drug design, safety, and function.

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, said: “Marie’s appointment to Silence’s Executive Leadership Team reflects our commitment to further building our partnered and internal GalNAc-siRNA pipeline. Marie brings a wealth of experience working with oligonucleotide therapeutics and she will also be instrumental in our efforts to expand our siRNA delivery capabilities outside the liver. We congratulate Marie on her new role and look forward to her insights and leadership.”