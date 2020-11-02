DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Research Update/Study results CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV 02.11.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Balanced immune response with strong induction of binding, and neutralizing antibodies and first indications of T cell activation

- Quality of immune response comparable to recovered COVID-19 patients, closely mimicking immune response after natural COVID-19 infection

- CVnCoV generally well tolerated across tested dose range of 2-12µg

- Data support 12µg dose for pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial

- On track to initiate pivotal Phase 2b/3 before end of 2020



TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 2, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced positive interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of CVnCoV, its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. The vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated across all tested doses (2-12µg) and induced strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses in addition to first indication of T cell activation. CureVac intends to provide a detailed Phase 1 data overview and publication in a scientific journal in the coming weeks. CVnCoV is currently also being investigated in a Phase 2a clinical trial in older adults in Peru and Panama.

"We are very encouraged by the interim Phase 1 data. It represents a critical milestone in our COVID-19 vaccine program and strongly supports the advancement of our vaccine candidate," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "Following further data readouts and discussion with regulatory authorities, we remain fully committed and on track to initiate a pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial before the end of 2020."