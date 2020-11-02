 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2020

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5476709. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. To register for the webcast, visit Xeris’ website at www.xerispharma.com. The Company recommends registering a day in advance, or at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 Conference ID: 5476709. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available Xeris’ website.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

