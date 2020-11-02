Seres Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2020

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 1038426. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com .

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial therapeutics designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2020 results and provide a general business update.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 for ulcerative colitis and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

