Gatos Silver Completes its Initial Public Offering

Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following information after the completion of its initial public offering and commencement of trading of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GATO.”

Cerro Los Gatos Mine Overview (Photo: Business Wire)

About Gatos Silver

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Gatos Silver is a precious metals production, development and exploration company. The Company is currently focused on the production and continued development of the Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District, both located in Chihuahua, Mexico within one of the world’s premier silver mining regions, the Mexico Silver Belt.

The Cerro Los Gatos Mine is Gatos Silver’s first commercially producing mine in the Los Gatos District. It commenced production in September 2019 and is ramping up to its 2,500 tonnes per day design capacity, which the Company believes will be reached in January 2021. The Cerro Los Gatos Mine is expected to produce, on average, 12.2 million payable silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces (100% basis) annually through the existing mine life, at a life-of-mine all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $11.77 per AgEq ounce, an attractive, low-cost AISC profile.

Gatos Silver’s predecessor company acquired 103,087 contiguous hectares of mineral concessions. The initial discovery was made in 2008 at the Cerro Los Gatos zone and over the ensuing years, another 13 separate zones of mineralization were discovered, establishing Los Gatos as a new mineral district. To date, the Los Gatos District consists of 14 mineralized zones, which include three identified silver-lead-zinc deposits that contain mineral resources—the Cerro Los Gatos Mine, the Esther deposit and the Amapola deposit—as well as 11 additional high-priority targets defined by high-grade drill intersections and over 150 kilometers of outcropping quartz and calcite veins. The area is characterized by predominant silver-lead-zinc epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the 103,087 hectare land position has yet to be drilled, creating a highly prospective and underexplored district.