Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness Month

During the first three years of their life, a baby’s skin is the most vulnerable it will ever be. Because their skin is not fully developed, premature babies are at a greater risk for infection 2 , so it's important to keep their skin healthy and protected. For over 40 years, Pampers has supported preemie babies, working with NICU doctors and nurses to create dedicated products that help keep their delicate skin safe and dry.

Each year in Canada more than 30,000 babies are born prematurely 1 , spending their first weeks in the NICU and as a result, needing extra care. In honour of November’s Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers is donating more than 200,000 diapers via the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) and invites Canadians to join the conversation by sharing words of encouragement using hashtag #PampersForPreemies. For every hashtag used in November and December, Pampers will donate one extra diaper to Canadian NICUs via the CPBF on their behalf.

Mom-expert, television personality and host of New Mom, Who Dis?, Jessi Cruickshank knows firsthand the difficulties faced by families of premature babies. She is partnering with Pampers to raise awareness for the cause and to encourage Canadians to join the conversation.

“My twin boys were born at 35 weeks and spent 14 anxiety-ridden days in the NICU. It was not at all how I pictured starting my motherhood journey, and something I know thousands of other preemie parents are going through,” says Cruickshank. “Times are tough, and I want to be able to share my experience to help parents understand they are not alone – especially once they leave the NICU.”

Preterm births affect many Canadian families, with six out of 10 Canadian parents having had, or knowing someone who has had, a premature baby.3 Through its partnership with the CPBF, Pampers wants to continue helping as many preemie families as possible.

“Earlier this year, we were able to help keep parents connected to their babies in the NICU when parental presence was limited due to COVID-19 thanks to $200,000 in technology grants donated by Pampers,” said CPBF Executive Director Fabiana Bacchini. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership with Pampers to provide preemie families with the resources they need to help care for their babies, especially during this difficult time.”