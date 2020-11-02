 

Oak Street Health to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

02.11.2020, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (the “Company) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal third quarter results will be issued on Monday, November 9, 2020, after market close.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, referencing participant code 6765428, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 65 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and New York. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

