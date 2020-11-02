Castle Biosciences Announces Commercial Launch of DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is now commercially available. DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is designed for use in patients with suspicious pigmented lesions.

“We are pleased to offer DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, which has been designed to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions as benign or malignant,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle. “I am particularly proud of our research and development team, who successfully maintained timelines from program initiation to validation. And employing our artificial intelligence tools, we were able to achieve our target product profile goals for DiffDx-Melanoma: improved accuracy metrics with a substantially reduced intermediate-risk zone, to enable dermatopathologists to act upon a test result from DiffDx-Melanoma. This test has been demonstrated to provide a definitive result in more than 96% of the reported cases, which allows for clinicians to have a greater, direct impact on patient care.”