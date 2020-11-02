 

CBL Properties Commences Voluntary Bankruptcy Proceedings to Execute Noteholder Supported Plan to Significantly Strengthen Financial Position

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and certain other related entities have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston, TX (the “Court”) in order to implement a plan to recapitalize the company, including restructuring portions of its debt. Through this process, all day-to-day operations and business of the Company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties.

The Company intends to use the Chapter 11 process to implement terms outlined in the Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) that it entered into on August 18, 2020, with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors or managers of discretionary funds, accounts, or other entities (the “noteholders”) representing in excess of 62% (including joinders) of the aggregate principal amount of the Operating Partnership’s 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), the Operating Partnership’s 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and the Operating Partnership’s 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the “Unsecured Notes”).

The RSA contemplates agreed-upon terms of a pre-arranged comprehensive restructuring of the Company’s balance sheet (the “Plan”). The Plan will provide the Company with a significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt and preferred obligations by approximately $1.5 billion, extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity while maintaining operational consistency.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

