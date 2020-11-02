 

Subversive Real Estate Extends Redemption Deadline

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the “REIT LP”) (NEO: SVX.U, SVX.RT.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) announced that it has changed the deadline for redemption of its restricted voting units (the “Restricted Voting Units”) from November 2, 2020 to November 9, 2020, as further described below.

On October 7, 2020, the REIT LP announced that it had entered into definitive agreements (the “Definitive Agreements”) of approximately US$183 million in real estate acquisitions and first lien mortgage originations (collectively, the “Initial Portfolio”). The acquisition of the Initial Portfolio will be the REIT LP’s qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”).

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity to create the second publicly-traded REIT focused on the U.S. cannabis industry, but the first to concentrate on both adult use and medicinal cannabis real estate,” stated Michael Auerbach, Founder of Subversive Capital and Executive Chairman at the REIT LP. “The portfolio we have assembled provides an initial cash flow that supports a very attractive dividend yield, and our pipeline offers a potential path to growth in cash flows and value over time for shareholders. The decision to amend the deadline was made to extend the opportunity to participate in the potential upside that this combination offers and take advantage of the additional grant of contingent rights for investors.”

On October 19, 2020, the REIT announced that it has agreed to grant an aggregate of up to 24,116,750 million contingent rights (the “Contingent Rights”) to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are not redeemed in connection with the Qualifying Transaction and to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are issued in connection therewith, which Contingent Rights will be issued to holders of record on the day following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the “Closing”).

The Contingent Rights will be distributed to holders of Restricted Voting Units pro rata based on the number of Restricted Voting Units held by such holder. Accordingly, if there are no redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each holder of record will receive one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held. To the extent there are redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each Non-Redeeming Holder will receive more than one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held, depending upon the quantum of redemptions.

