 

Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Vopratelimab Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

- No further enrollment in EMERGE trial of vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab based on interim analysis-

- First patient dosed in SELECT trial of vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014 in immunotherapy naïve biomarker-selected NSCLC-

-Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today provided an update on its vopratelimab (vopra) program. The intent of the EMERGE Phase 2 trial was to induce ICOS hi CD4 T cells with ipilimumab, and then administer vopra with the goal of increasing proliferation and expansion of these ICOS hi CD4 T cells, which were associated with durable clinical benefit in the ICONIC trial of vopra alone and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. Early evaluation of the data from the EMERGE trial of vopra in combination with ipilimumab in PD-(L)1 inhibitor experienced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients indicates the trial will not meet pre-specified interim criteria for continuation of enrollment. Therefore, the EMERGE trial will not be expanded. The company also announced the first patient dosed in the SELECT Phase 2 trial, supporting vopra’s potential in combination with JTX-4014 in immunotherapy naïve biomarker-selected NSCLC patients.

"We are disappointed that an early look at the EMERGE data indicates that we will not meet our pre-specified interim criteria for continued enrollment,” said Beth Trehu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Jounce Therapeutics. “Less than 50% of the EMERGE patients had emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells after ipilimumab treatment, indicating that CD4 T cell activation by CTLA-4 inhibitors may be impaired in PD-(L)1 inhibitor resistant patients. Patients who have progressed on or after PD-1 inhibitor therapies represent a large and growing unmet need and new therapeutic mechanisms may be needed to more effectively treat these patients. We would like to thank the patients, investigators and study teams for their participation in the EMERGE trial.”

Seite 1 von 5
Jounce Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, November 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
10
Jounce Therapeutics - Die Aktie des Medizin-Nobelpreisträgers Dr. James P. Allison