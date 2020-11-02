Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Vopratelimab Program

-Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today provided an update on its vopratelimab (vopra) program. The intent of the EMERGE Phase 2 trial was to induce ICOS hi CD4 T cells with ipilimumab, and then administer vopra with the goal of increasing proliferation and expansion of these ICOS hi CD4 T cells, which were associated with durable clinical benefit in the ICONIC trial of vopra alone and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. Early evaluation of the data from the EMERGE trial of vopra in combination with ipilimumab in PD-(L)1 inhibitor experienced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients indicates the trial will not meet pre-specified interim criteria for continuation of enrollment. Therefore, the EMERGE trial will not be expanded. The company also announced the first patient dosed in the SELECT Phase 2 trial, supporting vopra’s potential in combination with JTX-4014 in immunotherapy naïve biomarker-selected NSCLC patients.

"We are disappointed that an early look at the EMERGE data indicates that we will not meet our pre-specified interim criteria for continued enrollment,” said Beth Trehu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Jounce Therapeutics. “Less than 50% of the EMERGE patients had emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells after ipilimumab treatment, indicating that CD4 T cell activation by CTLA-4 inhibitors may be impaired in PD-(L)1 inhibitor resistant patients. Patients who have progressed on or after PD-1 inhibitor therapies represent a large and growing unmet need and new therapeutic mechanisms may be needed to more effectively treat these patients. We would like to thank the patients, investigators and study teams for their participation in the EMERGE trial.”