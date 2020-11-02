Bunker Hill Mining Announces Change to Board of Directors and Establishment of Governance and Nominations Committee

“John has been a key pathfinder for the Bunker Hill project, as both its Chief Executive Officer and latterly as Non-Executive Director,” said Richard Williams. “Having cut the early trails and placed a clear spotlight on the value ahead, he is now stepping aside to allow the new CEO and his team to build upon the platform he created.”

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that Cassandra Joseph has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. also announced that John Ryan has retired from the Board effective today after having served as a Director of the Company since 2016.

Cassandra Joseph is an American lawyer with extensive experience of managing the commercial relationship between mining companies and environmental regulators. She is currently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Nevada Copper Corp., having previously been Associate General Counsel for Tahoe Resources Inc. until it was acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. in 2019. Before this, she worked for the Attorney Generals of California and Nevada, as Deputy and Senior Deputy Attorney General, and as a partner in Watson Rounds PLC (now Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP). Educated at Santa Clara University, and University of California at Berkeley, she was called to the State Bar of California in 1999; the US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit in 2001; State Bar of Nevada in 2005; and the US Supreme Court, US Court of Appeals and Federal Circuit in 2007.

In addition to joining the Board, Cassandra Joseph will also act as the Chair of the new Governance and Nominations Committee.

“The Board of Directors and the whole Bunker Hill team would like to welcome Cassandra and look forward to working with her to build the most robust platform possible for the development of the mine, and subsequent growth. Her technical and commercial experience; and especially her deep understanding of good governance, and the environmental regulations in the USA make her an extraordinarily valuable member of the team”.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

