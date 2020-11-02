DSP Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter Financial Highlights (and Comparison to Third Quarter of 2019):

Total revenues of $26.0 million, a 16% decrease:

° Revenues from IoAT (Internet of Audio Things) businesses of $13.5 million, a decrease of 28%. IoAT businesses accounted for 52% of total revenues in the quarter.

• Unified Communications segment revenues of $2.6 million, a decrease of 74%.

• SmartVoice segment revenues of $7.2 million, an increase of 45%.

• SmartHome segment revenues of $3.7 million, a decrease of 3%.

° Cordless revenues of $12.5 million, an increase of 2%.

GAAP loss per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.05, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss of $1.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $1.3 million, compared to GAAP net income of $0.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Used $2.9 million of cash for operations, compared to $0.2 million of cash generated from operations in the third quarter of 2019.

Used $13.9 million of net cash for the acquisition of SoundChip S.A., closed early July 2020.

Cash, deposits and marketable securities of approximately $120.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

Management Comments:

Commenting on the results, Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group, stated: “Our third quarter results reflect short-term disruptions to our business brought about by the pandemic, while highlighting the strategic importance and long-term growth potential of DSP Group's audio, voice, and connectivity technologies. We ended the quarter with revenues of $26.0 million, meeting the mid-point of our guidance range. Nevertheless, we are disappointed by our top-line results, which were negatively impacted by an expected yet acute decline in our Unified Communications revenues. We view this weakness as temporary and expect demand to recover as businesses shift to hybrid working models combining on-premise and remote work. Moreover, we successfully delivered record non-GAAP gross margins and reported record-high quarterly revenues in our SmartVoice business. The latter further underscores the positive impact of voice-centric market trends. In particular, our business is directly benefitting from increased adoption of voice user interfaces, a surge in voice call traffic, and demand for intuitive, seamless, and reliable collaboration tools.”

Mr. Elyakim continued, “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2020, we are optimistic about the business momentum and our outlook. While industry-wide supply chain constraints are placing certain limitations on our product deliveries, we are experiencing improving end market demand across our different businesses, and we expect our fourth quarter revenues to grow both sequentially and year over year. We are excited about the momentum of our business as our products and technologies play a pivotal role in accelerating voice-centric market trends. We believe that our leadership in voice AI, IoT and hearables, following the acquisition and successful integration of SoundChip, brings a more diversified product offering and positions us well for sustainable long-term growth.”

Third Quarter Business Highlights:

Continued to grow and strengthen our SmartVoice franchise with design wins and product launches for voice user interfaces (VUIs) with leading consumer electronics OEMs, thereby driving dynamic growth in a burgeoning market:

° Shipped the 100 millionth SmartVoice SoC, a milestone event that demonstrates the importance of voice as a user interface in applications ranging from mobile computing to entertainment and IoT.

° GoPro launched its new Hero9 with our SmartVoice technology integrated for always on voice.

° Lenovo and a leading mobile OEM launched a number of new tablet products with our SmartVoice solutions supporting multiple simultaneous wake word detection.

° ADT launched Blue by ADT, a line of sensors and hub targeting the DIY security market based on our ULE and SmartVoice solutions.

° Deutsche Telekom launched its Speedport Pro Plus, a premium router for Wi-Fi 6 networks integrating our DECT/ULE SoC.

° Joined the Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) initiative.

° A Tier-1 OEM launched its top-of-the-line IP phone based on our DVF101 chipset for enhanced communications capabilities.

° Yealink launched the W59R professional DECT handset, the first product to integrate the new and advanced LC3Plus audio codec, based on our chipset.

° Panasonic launched the KX-TGP700, the first 16-line/16-handset single-cell DECT solution based on our DCX and DVF SoCs.



Third Quarter GAAP Results:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $26.0 million, a decrease of 16% from revenues of $31 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss and loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.9 million and $0.08, respectively. Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively.

Third Quarter Non-GAAP Results:



Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.3 million and $0.05, respectively, as compared to non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $2.5 million and $0.10, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 excluded the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets in the amount of $0.4 million associated with previous acquisitions, equity-based compensation expenses of $2.4 million, non-cash expenses from exchange rate differences resulting from the new lease accounting standard (ASC 842) in the amount of $0.1 million, transaction expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip in amount of $0.25 million and amortization of employees retention expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip in amount of $0.25 million and income resulting from changes in deferred taxes in the amount of $0.2 million related to intangible assets acquired in current and previous acquisitions and equity-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 excluded the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets in the amount of $0.1 million associated with previous acquisitions, equity-based compensation expenses of $1.9 million, non-cash expenses from exchange rate differences resulting from ASC 842 in the amount of $0.2 million, and changes in deferred taxes in the amount of $0.1 million related to intangible assets acquired in previous acquisitions and equity-based compensation expenses.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS



The Company believes that the non-GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share presented in this press release is useful to investors in comparing results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 because the exclusion of the above noted expenses may provide a more meaningful analysis of the Company’s core operating results. Further, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand how the expenses associated with equity-based compensation and amortization of employees’ retention expenses related to the acquisition are reflected in its statements of income.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that qualify as “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Mr. Elyakim’s statements about: (i) the strategic importance and long-term growth potential of the company’s audio, voice and connectivity technologies, (ii) decline in Unified Communications revenues being temporary and the company’s expectation that demand will recover as businesses shift to hybrid working models, (iii) positive impact of voice-centric market trends to the company’s business, which is directly benefitting from increased adoption of voice user interface, a surge in voice call traffic and demand for intuitive, seamless, and reliable collaboration tools, (iv) the company’s optimism about the business outlook which is characterized by improved end market demand across its different businesses, (v) the expectation of industry-wide supply chain constraints placing certain limitations on the company’s product deliveries, (vi) the company’s expectation that its fourth quarter revenues to grow both sequentially and year over year, (vii) the company’s products and technologies play a pivotal role in accelerating voice-centric market trends, and (viii) the company’s leadership in voice AI, IoT and hearables, following the SoundChip acquisition, brings a more diversified product offering and positions the company well for sustainable long-term growth. The results from these statements may not actually arise as a result of various factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic; the extent and length of the remote work environment and other restrictions associated with the pandemic and the impact on the demand for consumer electronics, SmartVoice and unified communications products and the global economy; market penetration of DSP Group’s Unified Communications, ULE, VUI, SmartVoice and SmartHome products; unexpected delays in the commercial launch of new products; unexpected inventory adjustments; supply chain constraints; the speed of decline in the cordless market; DSP Group’s ability to manage costs; DSP Group’s ability to develop and produce new products at competitive costs and in a timely manner and the ability of such products to achieve broad market acceptance; and general market demand for products that incorporate DSP Group’s technology in the market. These factors and other factors which may affect future operating results or DSP Group’s stock price are discussed under “RISK FACTORS” in the Form 10-K for fiscal 2019, as well as other reports DSP Group has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are available on DSP Group’s website (www.dspg.com) under Investor Relations. DSP Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About DSP Group



DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement which enable the company to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. DSP Group, an expert in voice processing, invests heavily in innovation for the smart future and designs leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation. For more information, visit www.dspg.com .

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS - INFOGRAPHIC

DSP GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 26,020 $ 31,042 $ 82,595 $ 88,352 Cost of revenues 12,814 15,262 40,747 43,697

Gross profit

13,206

15,780

41,848

44,655 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 8,122 9,244 26,931 26,725 Sales and marketing 4,117 4,311 13,563 13,180 General and administrative 2,864 2,388 7,839 7,617 Amortization of intangible assets 427 104 636 312

Total operating expenses

15,530

16,047

48,969

47,834

Operating loss

(2,324

)

(267

)

(7,121

)

(3,179

) Financial income, net 343 416 1,535 1,129

Income (loss) before taxes on income

(1,981

)

149

(5,586

)

(2,050

)

Income tax benefit

(90

)

(335

)

(152

)

(947

)

Net Income (loss)

$

(1,891

)

$

484

$

(5,434

)

$

(1,103

) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share computations of earnings (loss) per share: Basic 23,562 22,957 23,399 22,752 Diluted 23,562 23,940 23,399 22,752





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,891 ) $ 484 $ (5,434 ) $ (1,103 ) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 142 109 391 346 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development, net 946 677 2,523 2,202 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing 646 442 1,821 1,318 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative 699 645 1,811 1,972 Amortization of employee’s retention expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip included in cost of revenues 67 - 67 - Amortization of employee’s retention expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip included in sales and marketing 149 - 149 - Amortization of employee’s retention expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip included in research and development, net 34 - 34 - Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip 249 - 249 - Amortization of intangible assets 427 104 636 312 Non-cash expenses (income) from exchange rates differences resulting from lease accounting standard (ASC 842) 90 210 (71 ) 723 Income from changes of deferred taxes related to intangible assets and equity-based compensation expense (232 ) (135 ) (249 ) (322 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,326 $ 2,536 $ 1,927 $ 5,448 Weighted-average number of common stock used in computation of GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in thousands) 23,562 23,940 23,399 22,752 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding options, stock appreciation rights and restricted share units (in thousands) 1,565 438 1,616 1,445 Weighted-average number of common stock used in computation of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 25,127 24,378 25,015 24,197 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.05 ) Equity-based compensation expense 0.09 0.07 0.27 0.25 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.01 Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip 0.01 - 0.01 - Amortization of employee’s retention expenses related to the acquisition of SoundChip 0.01 - 0.01 - Non-cash expenses from Exchange rates differences resulting from lease accounting standard (ASC 842) 0.01 0.01 - 0.03 Income from changes of deferred taxes related to intangible assets and equity-based compensation expense (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.23





