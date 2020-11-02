 

Akoustis Receives Order for Mobile XBAW Filters from Leading RF Front-End Module Maker

– RF Module Will Target 5G and WiFi Coexistence in Mobile Devices –

– Customer Expects to Deliver Complete Module Solution in Second Half of Calendar 2021 Targeting Multiple Device OEMs and ODMs –

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received an order for the development of a XBAW coexistence filter for use in RF front-end modules for mobile devices. The modules are expected to ramp production in the second half of calendar 2021, targeting 5G smartphones and other mobile devices.

The new customer is a leading RF front-end module maker currently selling both cellular and WiFi modules into the handset market. This order is for the first of multiple expected module designs using Akoustis’ XBAW filters. The customer plans to utilize Akoustis XBAW technology in future development to expand their full RF front-end modules and standalone filter modules.

This is the second customer that has engaged Akoustis for the development of XBAW filters for 5G mobile applications.

Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “As we are approaching the release of our first qualified wafer-level-package solution, we are experiencing greater interest in our XBAW filters for use in 5G mobile and other devices.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We are thrilled to receive this first order from a 5G mobile RF module maker that will target entry into the global 5G mobile device market within the next twelve months. 5G mobile represents the largest potential market for Akoustis by both volume and revenue, and we are delighted to add this strategic market segment to complement our ongoing commercial success in WiFi and 5G network infrastructure.”

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company has entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, which now includes 5G mobile devices, 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications. Akoustis remains focused on its current 500% capacity expansion in its Canandaigua, NY fabrication facility, which is expected to be complete by mid-2021. This will help the Company scale its production to handle increased volume from its target markets.

