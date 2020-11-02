TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Zoom conference call to be held November 5, 2020 at 8:45 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition, to be held virtually December 5 – 8, 2020. Abstracts will be made publicly available online on November 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET via the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org. The Company will also host a zoom conference call with leading investigators from the UNITY-NHL and UNITY-CLL trials on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 8:45 AM ET. Details about the ASH presentations and the conference call are outlined below.



Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to have four abstracts accepted for presentation at the upcoming ASH conference highlighting data from two registration directed trials, the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial of ublituximab in combination with umbralisib (U2) in CLL, and the UNITY-NHL MZL and FL/SLL umbralisib monotherapy cohorts. Our NDA for umbralisib monotherapy for previously treated MZL and FL is currently under review, and we are actively preparing a BLA/NDA submission for the U2 combination for CLL to be submitted in the coming months based on the results of the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study. Demonstrating the potential to build upon these backbone regimens, there will also be two triple therapy datasets presented, one with U2 plus TG-1701, our BTK inhibitor; and one with U2 plus venetoclax in CLL. We look forward to the abstracts being released publicly on November 5 at 9 AM ET and to reviewing the exciting data on a conference call that morning.”

ASH 2020 PRESENTA T ION DETAILS:

Oral Presentation Title : Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study

° Publication Number : 543

° Oral Session : 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation

° Session Date and Time : Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM (Pacific Time)

- Presentation Time : 7:15 AM (Pacific Time)

° Presenter : John G. Gribben, D.Sc., F.R.C.P., F.R.C.Path., F.Med.Sci., North East London Cancer Research Network Centre, Barts and the London Cancer Center, UK