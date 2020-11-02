 

Empire Industries Announces AGM Details

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on November 25, 2020 at 2:00PM Eastern Time. The management information circular has been mailed to shareholders and is also available on our website at www.empind.com or on SEDAR.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format. Investors and guests can listen to the meeting, and participate in a post-meeting question and answer session. The call-in details are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, November 25 at 2:00PM Eastern Time
Dial-in Number: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA toll-free)
  1-416-915-3239 (Toronto)
Web login
(to view slides/video)
 http://services.choruscall.ca/links/empireagm20201125.html

Callers should dial in 5 – 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Empire Industries 2020 AGM Call.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will have the ability to vote directly at the meeting by following the instructions in the management information circular. While this option is available to Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders only, the Corporation strongly encourages all Shareholders to vote by proxy at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting, rather than voting by telephone during the meeting.

Important matters that will be dealt with during the meeting include:

  • Election of directors: The company has put forward a new name in this year’s slate. Guy Dietrich, a New York based business person with significant financial expertise, has agreed to stand for election with this year’s slate of candidates.
  • Change of name: The Company proposes to change its name to “Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.”, to reflect the transformation of the Company from its steel fabrication roots as Empire Iron Works Ltd. into a company leveraging its technology in the themed attraction and “out-of-home” entertainment market niches. The Company will seek shareholder approval for this change at the meeting.

After the formal portion of the meeting, there will be an investor presentation including a video and a slide show presentation by Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. All investors and guests will be able to participate in the question and answer session that will follow the investor presentation.

