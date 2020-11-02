Tecnoglass Announces New $300 Million Credit Facility

Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”) , a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced it has entered into a new $300 million Senior Secured Credit Facility (“Credit Facility”), consisting of a $250 million delayed draw term loan and a $50 million committed revolving credit facility, with a maturity date in 2025. The Credit Facility has an accordion feature allowing the Company to increase the borrowing capacity to $325 million. The Credit Facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR, with a 0.75% floor, plus a spread of between 2.50% and 3.50%, based on the Company’s net leverage ratio. Under the terms of the agreement, the facility will have an initial interest rate spread of 3.00%, which the Company expects to decrease to a spread of 2.75% in April 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings under its previous credit facilities. The Company’s existing $210 million unsecured senior notes, which bear interest at a rate of 8.2% and mature in 2022, are expected to be redeemed in full following a step down in redemption price at the end of January 2021. The Company plans to use the remaining proceeds and available cash for ongoing working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Santiago Giraldo, Tecnoglass Chief Financial Officer, stated, “This larger facility, with its improved pricing and flexibility, is supported by a very strong syndication of U.S. and European based lenders who underwrote this agreement with a clear recognition of Tecnoglass as a solid U.S.-focused company. The significantly improved terms of the facility underscore our record of growth, our improved cash generation, and our greater than 90% of revenues derived from the U.S. We believe the significant reduction of our cost of capital, including anticipated annual cash interest savings of approximately $11 million on current outstanding borrowings, positions us exceptionally well to fund growth initiatives and to further capitalize on market opportunities. We thank all of our new and existing lenders for their continued support of our industry-leading margin business.”