 

Freeline appoints Mark Baldry as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, announced that Mark Baldry, MBA, has today been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, effective from today’s date.

Mark is an experienced commercial leader with a 30-year track record in positions of increasing responsibility at leading biopharmaceutical companies in marketing, sales and public affairs roles across Europe, Canada and the US. He has predominately worked across rare and specialty disease areas, where he has championed multiple commercial launches.

“Mark’s appointment as Chief Commercial Officer reflects his strong background in the commercialisation of products for rare diseases including in Fabry and Gaucher disease,” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “This has been a transformative year for Freeline with encouraging clinical progress across our programmes and a strengthened management team to which Mark is a great addition. The potential of gene therapy to change patients’ lives has never been greater, and I look forward to working with Mark as we continue to develop our pipeline of innovative product candidates through to commercialisation to meet the needs of patients.”

Mark joins Freeline from Wave Life Sciences where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and prior to that as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Commercial Operations at Amicus Therapeutics. In these roles, he was responsible for building global commercial strategies to support launches of innovative medicines in orphan diseases, including the first oral chaperone therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Prior to that, Mark held multiple leadership positions at Biogen, including Vice President, Public Affairs and Vice President, New Product Commercialisation. He also held leadership roles at the Human Genetic Therapies division of Shire including Head of Global Strategic Marketing and Head of Marketing, Market Access and Public Affairs, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mark earned an MBA from Concordia University (Canada) and holds a BSc in Genetics from York University (UK).

About Freeline
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

