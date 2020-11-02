Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations .