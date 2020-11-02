MATEON TO HOST VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM ADDRESSING COVID-19 ON NOVEMBER 11, 2020

“Advancing Ayurveda Through Ethnobiology Drug Development”

Topics Include Mateon’s ARTIShield for the Treatment of COVID-19 and COVID-19/Influenza Coinfection

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MATN) today announced that it is hosting a virtual symposium entitled, “Advancing Ayurveda Through Ethnobiology Drug Development.” The symposium is designed to address the issues and potential solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic by blending the wisdom of Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems developed more than 3,000 years ago in India, with the principles and processes of modern drug development.

The symposium will take place on November 11, 2020 and begin at 10:00 am EST / 7:00 am PST / 8:30 pm IST. The event is free. We anticipate greater than 100 participants for this exciting symposium. Register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2pgnOHkZR1ivXHYhICJ6Xg

“COVID-19 requires that we leverage the totality of our medical knowledges. Ayurveda is a form of traditional Indian medicine codified in ancient Sanskrit texts with a vast and rich resource of safe and effective treatments,” said Saran Saund, CBO of Mateon. “Together with Windlas Biotech we are leveraging the abundance ethnobiology of Ayurveda and the rigors of modern clinical trials plus cutting-edge GMP manufacturing to bring safe and cost-effective treatments for COVID-19. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Ayurvedic experts and physicians as well as Ayurvedic humanitarian organizations represented by Art-of-Living and Sri Sri Tattva.”

Presenters include luminaries from multiple dimensions of the Ayurveda universe; scientists, physicians, ethnobotanists and ministry representatives.

“We are now entering the flu season and with the emergence of SARS-CoV-2/Influenza coinfection, the availability of ArtiShieldTM as a potentially effective agent against both will be instrumental in stopping this pandemic,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon. “It has been demonstrated that inhibiting TGF-β is effective against influenza and other respiratory viruses. As such we are optimistic that ArtiShieldTM and OT-101 will be effective in this stage of the pandemic.”