 

COPT Forms New $293 Million Data Center Shells Joint Ventures with Blackstone Real Estate

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announces the formation of new joint ventures with funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate. The new ventures are acquiring interests in eight single-tenant, data center shell properties totaling 1.3 million square feet and valued at $293 million.

In a recently closed transaction, Blackstone Real Estate acquired a 90% interest in two of COPT’s wholly owned data center shell properties valued at $90 million. Blackstone Real Estate has also signed an agreement to acquire a 90% interest in six other data center shell properties partially owned by COPT, and that transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Blackstone. These transactions further confirm the value of our portfolio of strategically located data center shell properties and the value our development platform adds for shareholders,” stated Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer.

Tyler Henritze, Head of Acquisitions Americas for Blackstone Real Estate, said, “We believe data centers will continue to benefit from strong secular tailwinds, including immense demand growth as internet traffic and the use of cloud services continue to rise. These transactions are attractive opportunities to invest in high-quality powered shell warehouses in the premier market globally. We have an excellent partner in COPT and look forward to continuing to build our relationship over the long-term.”

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $174 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

