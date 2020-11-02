Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Worth $5.57 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Data Sets, EMR, Consulting Services], Application [Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Market Access, Medical Device Development], End User - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the real-world evidence (RWE) solutions market is poised to reach $5.57 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Personalized medicine is one of the emerging approaches improvising disease treatment and prevention by taking individual variability in the genes, environment, and lifestyle into account. This approach allows healthcare professionals and researchers to accurately depict which treatment and prevention strategies would work for a particular disease in a particular group of people. Preventive or therapeutic interventions can then be directed to those who will benefit most from targeted intervention, thereby maximizing benefit and minimizing cost and complications. Advances in personalized medicine have already led to powerful discoveries, and several new FDA-approved treatments tailored to individuals' specific characteristics.

Thus, realizing the importance of personalized medicine, the leading pharmaceutical players are increasing their focus towards PMs. Through the cultural transformation called digital health, traditional medicine's hierarchy is transforming into an equal-level partnership between patients and caregivers. The unprecedented amount of data generated in healthcare through doctors' notes, patient forums, patient registries, and EHR, among others, helps pharma companies integrate it with clinical data and provide truly personalized healthcare that improves and saves the lives of the patients. Thus, companies' focus towards the development of precision/personalized medicine results in generating a large amount of real-world data that can be further utilized to monitor post-market safety, make regulatory decisions, support coverage decisions, and develop guidelines and decision support tools for use in clinical practice.