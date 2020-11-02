CURE Pharmaceutical Closes $10 Million Financing

CURE may repay the obligations of the Notes in cash only, or the Notes may be converted upon election of the investor at a fixed price of $1.32 per share subject to certain adjustments.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTC: CURR), a developer and manufacturer of innovative delivery formulations for drugs, supplements and wellness products, today announced that it has received the first tranche of $4 million of a committed financing of $10 million, after original issue discounts, through the issuance of convertible notes (the “Notes”). Axiom Capital Management, Inc. acted as the sole placement agent in the transaction.

“This financing will enable us to achieve a number of key company goals and sets the stage for making 2021 a breakout year for CURE,” stated Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE. “We have already set in motion the steps needed to drive progress in two key areas: driving strong sales growth of newly acquired Sera Labs, and advancing our clinical pharmaceutical pipeline, particularly CURE’s lead clinical development program for CUREfilm Blue (our trademarked name for sildenafil, or generic Viagra, to treat erectile dysfunction on our novel oral thin film technology).”

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURE’s delivery technologies include CUREfilm, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. CURE’s proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilmBlue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilmCanna (THC and CBD). As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.