Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. (“Onyx”), owner and operator of a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive market, “CARiD.com,” which has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in the G.research 44 th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.legacyacquisition.com/blank-page.

With CARiD, Onyx has developed a distinctive proprietary technology platform for digital commerce and fulfillment, relying on insights extracted from nearly 14 billion data points, a physical footprint network comprising over 2,500 shipping locations, nearly 5,000 active brands, and machine-learning algorithms for complex fitment industries such as vehicle parts and accessories. In announcing their definitive business merger agreement with Legacy, Onyx is positioned to accelerate further growth with new cash funding resulting from the business combination as it looks to increase its already significant footprint in the auto aftermarket industry.

Onyx’s proprietary fitment data and algorithms used in CARiD.com and other verticals (such as MOTORCYCLEiD, TRUCKiD, and BOATiD) compiled over the past decade, combined with its substantial investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, provide online consumers with an enhanced user experience featuring a breadth of offerings and service levels (including search capabilities, training and learning, and provision of data suppliers to enhance their product information), positioning it as a key leader in the already $400+ billion auto aftermarket industry.

The transaction values Onyx at an estimated enterprise value of $331.1 million, which represents a 0.7x EV / 2021E Revenue multiple, a discount to primary publicly-listed peer, PRTS’, EV / 2021E Revenue multiple of 1.2x1 and a 16.9x EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple, a discount to PRTS’ EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 25.1x1. As of June 30, 2020, CARiD was well-capitalized with approximately $45.7 million of cash on the balance sheet. CARiD’s existing common shareholders are rolling 100% of their equity in CARiD, which represents 67.1% of the pro forma company. The transaction is expected to close November 2020.