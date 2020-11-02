 

Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in the G.research 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3, 2020 at 2 30 pm ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 13:30  |  53   |   |   

Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. (“Onyx”), owner and operator of a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive market, “CARiD.com,” which has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in the G.research 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005286/en/

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.legacyacquisition.com/blank-page.

With CARiD, Onyx has developed a distinctive proprietary technology platform for digital commerce and fulfillment, relying on insights extracted from nearly 14 billion data points, a physical footprint network comprising over 2,500 shipping locations, nearly 5,000 active brands, and machine-learning algorithms for complex fitment industries such as vehicle parts and accessories. In announcing their definitive business merger agreement with Legacy, Onyx is positioned to accelerate further growth with new cash funding resulting from the business combination as it looks to increase its already significant footprint in the auto aftermarket industry.

Onyx’s proprietary fitment data and algorithms used in CARiD.com and other verticals (such as MOTORCYCLEiD, TRUCKiD, and BOATiD) compiled over the past decade, combined with its substantial investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, provide online consumers with an enhanced user experience featuring a breadth of offerings and service levels (including search capabilities, training and learning, and provision of data suppliers to enhance their product information), positioning it as a key leader in the already $400+ billion auto aftermarket industry.

The transaction values Onyx at an estimated enterprise value of $331.1 million, which represents a 0.7x EV / 2021E Revenue multiple, a discount to primary publicly-listed peer, PRTS’, EV / 2021E Revenue multiple of 1.2x1 and a 16.9x EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple, a discount to PRTS’ EV / 2021E Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 25.1x1. As of June 30, 2020, CARiD was well-capitalized with approximately $45.7 million of cash on the balance sheet. CARiD’s existing common shareholders are rolling 100% of their equity in CARiD, which represents 67.1% of the pro forma company. The transaction is expected to close November 2020.

Seite 1 von 5
Legacy Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
 Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on October 22nd at 2pm ET
05.10.20
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer in connection with the Completion of its Business Combination