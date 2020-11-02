 

FTI Consulting Enhances Customer Experience and Digital Transformation Expertise within the Business Transformation Practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michele Booth and Sumeet Gupta as Senior Managing Directors in the firm’s Business Transformation practice within Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Ms. Booth, who is based in Chicago, joins the firm’s Revenue Growth and Operations offering focusing on customer experience and digital strategy. She has more than 15 years of management and technology consulting experience focused on customer experience strategy and transformation, revenue growth operations, digital and organizational business transformation.

Mr. Gupta, who is based in Dallas, joins the firm’s Technology Transformation offering at the intersection of digital product expertise, engineering leadership, customer experience strategy and business growth. He has 20 years of experience helping Fortune 200 companies gain competitive advantage by significantly accelerating digital growth through modernizing engineering, establishing digitally native teams and building and commercializing new products, experiences and businesses.

“I am very pleased to welcome Michele and Sumeet to our growing Business Transformation practice,” said Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “At a time when customer experience is shifting to digital due to COVID-19, both Michele and Sumeet will help clients across sectors unlock revenue growth opportunities by building better customer experience capabilities and implementing strategic digital transformation initiatives.”

Ms. Booth possesses deep industry expertise in technology, media, entertainment, telecommunications, retail and consumer products. She joins the firm from Ipsos North America, where she served as Head of Customer Experience Advisory for the U.S. market. She previously was a Customer Strategy & Operations Senior Manager at EY, where she focused on large-scale digital transformations enabling the customer journey by integrating customer and user experience, front- and back-office operations, product teams and supporting lead to cash technologies.

Mr. Gupta’s industry expertise spans across retail, consumer products, healthcare, technology, travel and hospitality, financial services and agribusiness. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was an Executive Partner at Publicis Sapient in San Francisco and most recently in Minneapolis. He was the managing director for Sapient’s digital transformation business in the upper Midwest and also led some of its largest, most complex transformation engagements globally.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

