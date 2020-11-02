 

Medicenna to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events in November

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MDNA) (TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, will present at the Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit, Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, as well as participate in the SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day.  All events are being held in November 2020. See below for more details.

Scientific Conference Details:
Event: Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit
Format: Presentation - “Designer Superkines: Modulating Immune Cells of Choice”
Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Time: 9:50 am ET
   
Investor Conferences Details:
Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: Monday, November 16TH
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Webcast: Link
   
Event: SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day
Format: Virtual 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19TH

A live webcast of the presentation at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference will be available in the investor relations section of Medicenna’s website found here: https://ir.medicenna.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.  After the live webcast, the presentation will remain archived on Medicenna’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. It is anticipated that MDNA11 will be ready for the clinic in 2021. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

