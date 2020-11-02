Angus Gold Commences Geophysical Program at the Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

The summer program was focussed on two high priority areas, the Dorset Gold Deposit and the Banded Iron Formation (“BIF”) Zone, which are both sites of historic gold discoveries. The Dorset Zone hosts a historic gold resource, while the BIF Zone has returned gold values of up to 14 g/t from outcrop but has seen very little follow-up exploration. Follow-up exploration programs, including ground geophysics, are now underway to generate targets for a drill program early in the new year.

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A ngus Gold Inc . (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF ) (“ Angus ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program on the Company’s Golden Sky project near Wawa, Ontario. The Company has consolidated a 205-square-kilometre district-scale land package which lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’ two producing mines, Eagle River and Mishi.

Dorset Gold Deposit

On the Dorset Gold zone, summer field programs were successful in identifying high-grade gold mineralization, in outcrop, over a strike length of approximately two (2) kilometres west and along strike of the Dorset Gold Zone, and an additional one (1) kilometre east of Dorset. Structural modeling of the Dorset Zone, and the gold occurrences found along strike, suggest that the mineralization may contain steeply plunging “shoots” that could host higher-grade gold. Delineating these potential shoots will be the focus of first phase drilling programs. Results of the summer work confirmed the significant exploration potential along the shear zone hosting the Dorset gold deposit and work has now begun on geophysical and soil geochemical programs covering the full four (4) kilometre extent of the mineralized trend identified this summer. Drilling is expected to commence in the first half of 2021.

BIF Zone

Summer programs were also successful in confirming high-grade gold mineralization at the second target area approximately three (3) kilometres southwest of the Dorset deposit in the BIF Zone. Canadian BIF-hosted gold deposits are an attractive exploration target and are typified by large, high-grade gold mines such as Musselwhite, Meadowbank-Meliadine and Lupin, and projects like Back River. Very little historical work has been completed in the area of the Golden Sky BIF Zone and the high-grade gold occurrences make this a priority target given the significant number of gold occurrences in the BIF and the well developed gold systems identified in the surrounding greenstone. Geophysical and geochemical surveys have commenced over the areas identified in the summer program in preparation for drill programs to commence in 2021.