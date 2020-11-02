 

Angus Gold Commences Geophysical Program at the Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 13:30  |  76   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program on the Company’s Golden Sky project near Wawa, Ontario. The Company has consolidated a 205-square-kilometre district-scale land package which lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’ two producing mines, Eagle River and Mishi.

The summer program was focussed on two high priority areas, the Dorset Gold Deposit and the Banded Iron Formation (“BIF”) Zone, which are both sites of historic gold discoveries. The Dorset Zone hosts a historic gold resource, while the BIF Zone has returned gold values of up to 14 g/t from outcrop but has seen very little follow-up exploration. Follow-up exploration programs, including ground geophysics, are now underway to generate targets for a drill program early in the new year.

Dorset Gold Deposit
On the Dorset Gold zone, summer field programs were successful in identifying high-grade gold mineralization, in outcrop, over a strike length of approximately two (2) kilometres west and along strike of the Dorset Gold Zone, and an additional one (1) kilometre east of Dorset. Structural modeling of the Dorset Zone, and the gold occurrences found along strike, suggest that the mineralization may contain steeply plunging “shoots” that could host higher-grade gold. Delineating these potential shoots will be the focus of first phase drilling programs. Results of the summer work confirmed the significant exploration potential along the shear zone hosting the Dorset gold deposit and work has now begun on geophysical and soil geochemical programs covering the full four (4) kilometre extent of the mineralized trend identified this summer. Drilling is expected to commence in the first half of 2021.

BIF Zone
Summer programs were also successful in confirming high-grade gold mineralization at the second target area approximately three (3) kilometres southwest of the Dorset deposit in the BIF Zone. Canadian BIF-hosted gold deposits are an attractive exploration target and are typified by large, high-grade gold mines such as Musselwhite, Meadowbank-Meliadine and Lupin, and projects like Back River. Very little historical work has been completed in the area of the Golden Sky BIF Zone and the high-grade gold occurrences make this a priority target given the significant number of gold occurrences in the BIF and the well developed gold systems identified in the surrounding greenstone. Geophysical and geochemical surveys have commenced over the areas identified in the summer program in preparation for drill programs to commence in 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...