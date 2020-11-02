DSS Plans to Change Name to Alset, Inc. to Better Reflect Sweeping Organizational Changes and Ongoing Business Expansions

“Over the past 18 months, we have undergone sweeping change to our organizational structure, operating companies, and business plan,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “Today, document security products and services are only a small fraction of what the Company does. To more accurately reflect our broad portfolio of current and future businesses we are excited to launch the Alset brand.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, is pleased to launch its new corporate name and brand, Alset, Inc. (“Alset”). The Company’s name and ticker symbol change is expected to go into effect after December 8, pending shareholder approval.

In 2019, the Company embarked on a bold transformational vision to build a diversified portfolio of companies to drive strong cash flow and profitability with the focus of maximizing shareholder value and generating sustainable growth. Under the leadership of Chan Heng Fai, who was named Chairman of the Board in March 2019, the Company formed multiple new divisions, laying the foundation to substantially transform and grow the company through additional mergers and acquisitions.

An accomplished global business veteran with more than 40 years of experience, Mr. Chan specializes in financial restructuring and corporate transformation to unlock value and unleash entrepreneurial zeal while managing risks. He has successfully restructured more than 35 private and publicly held early-stage and growth companies in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries.

“We now operate through nine differentiated business lines,” stated Mr. Chan. “The broad and amorphous nature of the Alset branding will grow with us no matter who we grow into as we continue acquiring exponential growth companies in a variety of sectors, making them better and more profitable, and ultimately sharing the economics of this success with our shareholders.”

The Company’s anti-counterfeiting and packaging solutions divisions continue to generate rapid growth and are now joined by business lines in healthcare, nutraceuticals, real estate, energy, direct marketing, and more. These include Impact BioMedical and its multitude of potentially game-changing innovations, income producing real estate through American Medical REIT, and high-growth, high-margin direct marketing opportunities though RBC Life International, HWH World, and Sharing Services Global.