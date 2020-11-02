We created Sigyn Therapy to address a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (The Cytokine Storm). The intent of this communication (the first in a series) is to introduce and familiarize you with our technology and therapeutic opportunities, which include large market indications that remain beyond the reach of drug therapies.

Cytokine storm syndrome is characterized as a dysregulated response of the immune system, which can be induced by a wide-range of infectious and non-infectious conditions. Since the outset of the current pandemic, medical journals have widely reported cytokine storm syndrome to be a leading cause of death resulting from severe COVID-19 infections. A hallmark of the cytokine storm is an excessive or uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can induce multiple organ failure and result in death.

To recalibrate this dysregulated immune response, we designed Sigyn Therapy to deplete a broad-spectrum of inflammatory contributors from the bloodstream. The most prevalent condition associated with cytokine storm syndrome is sepsis. Earlier this year, the Journal Lancet reported that sepsis kills more people around the world than all forms of cancer combined. The Lancet reported that in 2017, there were 48.9 million cases of sepsis and 11 million deaths. In that same year, the journal reported an estimated 20.3 million sepsis cases and 2.9 million deaths were among children younger than 5 years old. In the United States, sepsis was reported to be the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and accounted for more than $24 billion in annual costs.

To date, more than 70 controlled human studies have been conducted to evaluate the safety and benefit of candidate drugs to treat sepsis. With one brief exception (Xigris from Eli Lilly), none of these studies resulted in an approved drug therapy. When considering the breadth of contributing inflammatory factors, sepsis is likely to remain an elusive target for therapeutic drug agents.

As a result of this therapeutic void, a significant opportunity for non-pharmaceutical blood purification devices has emerged. In this regard, I encourage you to learn about CytoSorbents Corporation and Toray Industries, Inc. Both are publicly-traded organizations that we highly respect for the advancement of their respective CytoSorb and Toraymyxin devices. Each of these industry pioneering devices are market cleared and broadly deployed to treat a wide-range of inflammatory conditions outside of the U.S. They are being clinically evaluated in the U.S. as candidates to treat severe COVID-19 infection under FDA-awarded Emergency Use Authorizations.