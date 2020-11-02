Stone Gold Inc. Announces the Appointment of a new CEO

Mr. Timmons is a seasoned mining executive having worked with Guyana Goldfields for 16 years and was instrumental in the development of the company from initial exploration to production. He has held various senior corporate and operational roles including Corporate Manager and Risk Manager/Head of Security for the Aurora Mine in Guyana. He was also Corporate Secretary and General Manager of Goldstone Resources prior to the sale to Premier Gold Mines.

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. ( TSX-V / STG ) (" Stone Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Timmons as President and CEO of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Timmons is a graduate of the York University Risk Management program and is an accredited director (Acc. Dir.). He has completed the Osgoode Hall Mining Law Certificate program, Osgoode Hall Securities Law program and completed post-graduate law courses in Governance and Syndicated Loans at the University of London (U.K.).

Mr. Howlett has resigned as President and CEO to pursue other interests, but commented, “While I am stepping down from my role, I have full confidence in John and his vision for Stone Gold,” said Brian Howlett. “I will be remaining with the company as a director as we continue to develop our Mount Jamie North Project in the Red Lake area, and the Glenrock Gold Property in the Batchawana area.”

The Company also announced that it has granted an aggregate of 950,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one Stone Gold common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until November 2, 2025 and vest immediately.

About Stone Gold Inc.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

