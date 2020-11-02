 

Endurance International Group Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per Share

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endurance” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (“Clearlake”) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion including outstanding indebtedness.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the members of the Endurance Board of Directors, affiliates of Clearlake will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Endurance for $9.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 79% premium over Endurance’s unaffected share price of $5.30 as of September 25, 2020, the last trading day prior to media speculation about a potential transaction, and a 64% premium to its closing share price on October 30, 2020 of $5.81.

A special meeting of Endurance shareholders will be held promptly following the filing of a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs Private Equity Partners have entered into a voting agreement committing them to, among other things, vote approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of Endurance common stock in favor of adopting the acquisition agreement.

“We are pleased with this agreement which recognizes the value of our multi-brand scale platform. We are proud to serve approximately 5 million customers worldwide as a provider of solutions that help small and medium businesses succeed online and enhance the value of their customer relationships,” said Jeff Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endurance.

“The Endurance family of brands has built a leading position in the large and growing cloud hosting, domain, and digital marketing software space. We look forward to partnering with this talented team and supporting its long-term strategic plan to drive growth through its focus on customer value. We are excited to leverage Clearlake’s O.P.S. framework to help the Company fuel growth both organically and through acquisitions,” said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and James Pade, Partner at Clearlake.

