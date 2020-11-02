Dorel Reaches Agreement in Principle Regarding Potential Going-Private Transaction

Cerberus Capital Management in exclusive discussions to purchase all Dorel shares for C$14.50 per share in cash, except for shares held by Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz and Jeff Segel and their immediate families.



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) (“Dorel”) today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle regarding a transaction whereby Dorel would be taken private by a buyer group led by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”) and Martin Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz, Alan Schwartz and Jeff Segel (the “Family Shareholders” and together with Cerberus, the “Buyer Group”). The Buyer Group has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of Dorel’s outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares not currently held by the Family Shareholders and their immediate families at a price of C$14.50 per share. Dorel has granted the Buyer Group exclusivity through November 10, 2020 to complete negotiations and enter into a definitive transaction agreement between Dorel and the Buyer Group.