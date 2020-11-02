 

Dorel Reaches Agreement in Principle Regarding Potential Going-Private Transaction

Cerberus Capital Management in exclusive discussions to purchase all Dorel shares for C$14.50 per share in cash, except for shares held by Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz and Jeff Segel and their immediate families.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) (“Dorel”) today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle regarding a transaction whereby Dorel would be taken private by a buyer group led by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”) and Martin Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz, Alan Schwartz and Jeff Segel (the “Family Shareholders” and together with Cerberus, the “Buyer Group”). The Buyer Group has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of Dorel’s outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares not currently held by the Family Shareholders and their immediate families at a price of C$14.50 per share. Dorel has granted the Buyer Group exclusivity through November 10, 2020 to complete negotiations and enter into a definitive transaction agreement between Dorel and the Buyer Group.

In December 2019, the Family Shareholders informed Dorel’s Board of Directors of their intention to initiate a process to seek a partner for a potential privatization of Dorel. On December 19, 2019, the Board of Directors formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) comprised of Norman M. Steinberg (chair), Alain Benedetti, Dian Cohen, Brad A. Johnson, Sharon Ranson and Maurice Tousson to oversee and supervise the privatization process. Since its formation, the Special Committee has been advised by McCarthy Tétrault LLP. BMO Capital Markets was retained as financial advisor to Dorel and conducted a comprehensive process, contacting more than 25 potential financial sponsor partners over a period of eleven months. Following financial and business diligence conducted by, and discussions with, numerous potential interested parties and the review of resulting non-binding proposals by the Special Committee and the Family Shareholders, the Family Shareholders granted exclusivity to Cerberus on September 4, 2020 to complete due diligence and negotiate terms for the proposed privatization. On September 10, 2020, the Special Committee hired TD Securities Inc. as independent financial advisor and independent valuator pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Since then, the Buyer Group and the Special Committee have had extensive discussions and negotiations, which resulted in the non-binding proposal for the purchase of all the issued and outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of Dorel not currently held by the Family Shareholders and their immediate families at a price of C$14.50 per share.

