Hydrogen Long Haul Trucks are Coming

The Wall Street Journal recent article 1 , "Hydrogen-Fuel Focus Shifts to Big Rigs" noted that the major car/truck makers are now focused on Hydrogen-fuel based trucks, which have major advantages over current diesel trucks (operating costs and emissions) and potential battery electric trucks (faster refueling time and larger payload space). Toyota, General Motors, Daimler, Volvo and Hyundai all have announced plans for long haul, big rig hydrogen trucks 1 .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)( FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) (“Organic Flower” or the “Company” or "SOW") . The Company’s 90 percent owned subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) is pleased to provide an update on the hydrogen vehicle market and its impact on the need for hydrogen fueling stations.

“It’s clear that hydrogen fuel-cell trucks are needed,” said Andrew Lund, Toyota’s chief engineer for the technology quoted to the Wall Street Journal article. “They provide technical solutions that other technologies cannot meet in the long run.” The Wall Street Journal article also highlighted that “There are major hurdles, including the availability of hydrogen stations”.

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.’s (“PowerTap”) patented, onsite hydrogen generating fuel station technology will help lead the charge to increase the USA public hydrogen station count from under 100 currently to the thousands that are needed over the next few years.2

The Hydrogen Council expects US$30 billion of hydrogen infrastructure to be invested globally on hydrogen fueling and transportation infrastructure1. With government grants, government loans and carbon credit incentives available, it is PowerTap’s view that its established technology and IP with significant previous investments from the USA government and major private sector companies gives it an advantage as it starts to roll out its network of hydrogen fueling stations in 2021.

“PowerTap is an established technology with existing hydrogen fueling stations in the USA,” said Raghu KIlambi, CEO of PowerTap. “We will be working with strategic partners to aggressively roll out fueling stations to meet the huge demand for hydrogen fuel that is imminent.”

About PowerTap

The Company acquired a 90 percent interest in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com